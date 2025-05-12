SEADRILL Earnings Results: $SDRL Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEADRILL ($SDRL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The company also reported revenue of $335,000,000, missing estimates of $341,232,636 by $-6,232,636.
SEADRILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of SEADRILL stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,705,629 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,400,136
- THIRD POINT LLC added 1,025,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,903,250
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,006,978 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,201,653
- WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP removed 923,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,944,458
- NORGES BANK added 850,348 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,104,047
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP removed 757,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,508,823
- GOEHRING & ROZENCWAJG ASSOCIATES, LLC added 723,827 shares (+151.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,095,675
SEADRILL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SDRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
