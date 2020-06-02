US Markets
SDRL

Seadrill books $1.2 bln impairment, eyes restructuring

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Seadrill has written down the value of its oil drilling rigs by $1.2 billion and hired bankers and lawyers to evaluate a financial restructuring that could allow the company to reduce its $7.4 billion debt, it said on Tuesday.

Adds quotes, background

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Seadrill SDRL.OLSDRL.N has written down the value of its oil drilling rigs by $1.2 billion and hired bankers and lawyers to evaluate a financial restructuring that could allow the company to reduce its $7.4 billion debt, it said on Tuesday.

The company on Monday announced its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange later this month, while maintaining its Oslo Bourse listing.

Seadrill, controlled by Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, had been struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit oil prices and dented demand for drilling rigs.

"This industry has two fundamental challenges which are emphasized by recent events - there are too many rigs carrying too much debt," Chief Executive Anton Dibowitz said in a statement.

"We recognize, along with others in the sector, that a number of our assets are increasingly unlikely to return to the market and need to be scrapped," he said.

Following the impairment, the company reported a net loss of $1.57 billion for the first quarter, an increase from a loss of $295 million during the same quarter a year ago.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SDRL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular