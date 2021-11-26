Seadrill Bags $549 Mln Worth Contracts From Petrobras

(RTTNews) - Seadrill Limited (SDRL), a deep water drilling contractor for petroleum industry, said on Friday that it has secured two contracts worth $549 million from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras, a Brazilian petroleum corporation, for the West Carina and West Tellus rigs to work on the Búzios field offshore Brazil.

The two contracts have been signed on a three-year fixed-term basis, with an expected commencement in September next year. Total contract value for the two contracts also includes mobilization revenue and additional services, Seadrill said.

Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Jackson, commented: "We are delighted to continue our long association with Petrobras with the award of two 3-year firm contracts for the West Carina and West Tellus on the Búzios field. Brazil is a strategically important market for the offshore sector and I am pleased that Seadrill will continue to play an increasingly significant role in the coming years."

