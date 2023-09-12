News & Insights

Seadrill Authorizes Share Repurchase Of Upto $250 Mln

September 12, 2023 — 03:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Seadrill Limited (SDRL), offshore contract drilling company, Tuesday said it has been authorized to buy back up to $250 million of its common shares.

Towards this, the company entered into an agreement with Arctic Securities AS and its subsidiary, Arctic Securities LLC for the repurchase of Seadrill common shares in open market transactions on the Osaka Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

On Monday, shares of Seadrill closed at $46.68 down by 0.60% on the New York Stock Exchange.

