US Markets

Seadrill again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Contributors
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S. court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the company enters into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill SDRL.OL has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S. court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the company enters into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.

The Oslo-listed firm controlled by Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen returned to court after failing to win consent from bank lenders to postpone payments on $5.7 billion of debts.

It's total debts and liabilities stood at $7.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More