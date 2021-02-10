Seadrill again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill SDRL.OL has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S. court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the company enters into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.

The Oslo-listed firm controlled by Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen returned to court after failing to win consent from bank lenders to postpone payments on $5.7 billion of debts.

It's total debts and liabilities stood at $7.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.