Seadrill Advances Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.

Seadrill Limited has actively pursued its share repurchase program, buying back a total of 184,206 shares at an average price of $51.41 per share between May 20 and May 24, 2024. The transactions are part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to $250 million in shares by September 30, 2024. Following the latest buybacks, Seadrill holds 6.04% of its total issued shares.

