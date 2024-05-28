Seadrill Advances Share Buyback Program

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.

Seadrill Limited has actively pursued its share repurchase program, buying back a total of 184,206 shares at an average price of $51.41 per share between May 20 and May 24, 2024. The transactions are part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to $250 million in shares by September 30, 2024. Following the latest buybacks, Seadrill holds 6.04% of its total issued shares.

For further insights into SDRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.