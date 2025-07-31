Seacor (SMHI) Q2 Revenue Drops 13%

Key Points GAAP revenue fell 13.0% year over year to $60.8 million in Q2 2025, missing analyst expectations by 12.3%.

GAAP loss per share narrowed to $(0.26) in Q2 2025, outperforming consensus by $0.01.

Non-GAAP direct vessel profit margin declined to 18.6% in Q2 2025, reflecting persistent cost pressures from repairs and drydocking.

Seacor Marine (NYSE:SMHI), a leading provider of marine and support vessels for the offshore energy industry, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 30, 2025. The company announced GAAP revenue of $60.8 million, missing analyst expectations by 12.3%, though its GAAP loss per share of $(0.26) was slightly better than the anticipated $(0.27). Compared to Q2 2024, GAAP operating revenue declined by 13.0%. Direct vessel profit (a non-GAAP measure) margins came under pressure due to high repair and drydocking expenses. The quarter reflected a mix of ongoing operational challenges and sequential improvements, driven by the company's continued efforts to modernize its fleet and streamline its capital structure.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.26) $(0.27) $(0.45) 42.2% Revenue (GAAP) $60.8 million $69.35 million $69.9 million (13.0%) Direct Vessel Profit $11.3 million $20.3 million (44.3%) Operating Income (Loss) $6.1 million $(3.9 million) $10.0 million Average Day Rate $19,731 $19,141 3.1%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Seacor Marine operates a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels, including platform supply vessels (PSVs), fast support vessels (FSVs), and liftboats. Its vessels are specialized for transporting equipment, supplies, and personnel to offshore energy facilities around the world. The company’s core operations span major energy markets, leveraging technological enhancements like hybrid power systems and dynamic positioning technology to serve global oil and gas, as well as renewable energy, customers.

In recent years, Seacor Marine has prioritized fleet modernization, asset rotation, and capital structure simplification. These efforts involve selling older vessels, investing in newbuild vessels featuring advanced technologies, and upgrading existing assets for greater energy efficiency and operational flexibility. Key to the company's success are fleet diversification, regional deployment agility, and environmental compliance as it navigates industry standards and the transition to lower-carbon energy operations.

Quarter in Review: Operations and Financial Performance

The quarter saw a sharp drop in consolidated GAAP revenue, which declined 13.0% compared to Q2 2024, missing analyst estimates by $8.5 million. Direct vessel profit (DVP, a non-GAAP measure) margin decreased to 18.6% from 29.1% in the prior year period, hit by $9.2 million in drydocking and major repairs. While DVP fell to $11.3 million, the company reported operating income of $6.1 million, an improvement from the $3.9 million operating loss in Q2 2024. However, this performance was strongly influenced by nonrecurring gains from asset sales, rather than improvements in core operating activities.

The platform supply vessel (PSV) fleet achieved a 30.3% direct vessel profit (DVP) margin despite two high-spec PSVs being unavailable for upgrades and repairs. The company’s PSV fleet benefited from investments in hybrid power management upgrades, which increase both operational efficiency and alignment with environmental standards. Other vessel classes—like liftboats and fast support vessels (FSVs)—faced downtime and rising operating expenses due to major repairs.

Segment performance was mixed across regions. In Africa and Europe, non-GAAP direct vessel profit reached $9.3 million and fleet utilization climbed to 77%. Latin America remained steady on day rates but experienced lower utilization. The United States segment faced both higher drydocking expenses and the layup of three FSVs pending redeployment to international markets. The Middle East and Asia segment reported a non-GAAP DVP loss of $1.3 million, primarily due to the extended repair of a premium liftboat. Overall average day rates improved 3.1% compared to Q2 2024, but persistent repair costs weighed on margins.

A key event was the sale of two PSVs and one FSV for $33.4 million. The transaction generated a $19.1 million gain, contributing to the bottom-line improvement and enabling $12.9 million in share and warrant repurchases. While these proceeds strengthened the balance sheet and supported investments in new vessel construction, the company ended the quarter with negative operating cash flow of $2.08 million, pointing to underlying operating pressures. The fleet count declined as Seacor Marine continued to divest older, less efficient vessels and reallocate capital to next-generation assets.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management did not provide substantive quantitative guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. Instead, the CEO highlighted continued focus on fleet modernization, expanded environmental upgrades, and redeployment of U.S. FSVs into international markets during the second half of 2025. The company also remains optimistic about new PSV deliveries in 2026 and 2027.

Investors should keep an eye on core operating cash flows, DVP margin trends, and the impact of major repairs on vessel availability in future periods. The company called out risks including volatile repair and downtime costs, customer concentration, and potential cost inflation tied to new tariffs on imported materials used in energy infrastructure. No dividend was declared.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

