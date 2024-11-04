Seacor Marine rises 10.9%

Seacor Marine (SMHI) is up 10.9%, or 67c to $6.84.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.