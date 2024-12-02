News & Insights

SEACOR Marine Holdings Secures $391M Loan for Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

An update from SEACOR Marine Holdings ( (SMHI) ) is now available.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. secures a $391 million senior secured term loan to refinance existing debts and finance new platform supply vessels (PSVs). The loan, split into two tranches, will be fully drawn by early 2027. This strategic move consolidates six debt facilities, enhancing SEACOR’s financial flexibility and supporting its fleet expansion, particularly with a focus on modern, fuel-efficient vessels equipped with advanced technology for offshore energy sectors.

SMHI

