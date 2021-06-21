SEACOR Marine Holdings' (NYSE:SMHI) Shareholders Are Down 80% On Their Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

Given that SEACOR Marine Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, SEACOR Marine Holdings' revenue dropped 11% per year. That is not a good result. The share price fall of 22% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SMHI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling SEACOR Marine Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

SEACOR Marine Holdings shareholders have gained 40% over twelve months. This isn't far from the market return of 40%. Given the three-year TSR of 22% per year, shareholders probably aren't too concerned by the recent gain! It could well be that the business is getting back on track. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SEACOR Marine Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - SEACOR Marine Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

