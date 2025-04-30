Stocks
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Key Operational Updates

April 30, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

SEACOR Marine reported Q1 2025 revenues of $55.5 million, an operating loss of $5.3 million, and net loss of $15.5 million.

Quiver AI Summary

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. announced its first-quarter results for 2025, reporting consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million, an operating loss of $5.3 million, and a direct vessel profit of $13.6 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, revenues decreased by 11.6% and utilization fell to 60%, while average day rates remained stable at $18,825. The net loss narrowed to $15.5 million from a year-earlier loss of $23.1 million. The company highlighted the completion of a significant vessel sale, generating $7.5 million and aiding in repurchasing shares and funding new construction projects. SEACOR Marine's CEO, John Gellert, noted the impact of seasonal low utilization and stable rates, while optimistic about future tendering activities in international markets and the company's strategic focus on higher specification vessels.

Potential Positives

  • First quarter 2025 net loss of $15.5 million represents a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $26.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Completed the sale of a liftboat for $7.5 million, resulting in a gain of $5.6 million, which contributes positively to cash flow and financial position.
  • Executed a successful repurchase of shares and warrants representing 9.1% of outstanding shares, simplifying the capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.
  • Increased Direct Vessel Profit margin from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 to 24.5%, indicating improved profitability per vessel despite lower revenue and higher expenses in the quarter.

Potential Negatives

  • Consolidated operating revenues decreased by 11.6% from the first quarter of 2024 and 20.5% from the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a downward trend in financial performance.
  • Reported a net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, which, while improved from the prior year, reflects ongoing financial struggles.
  • Fleet utilization dropped to 60%, down from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024, pointing to potential inefficiencies and decreased demand for services.

FAQ

What were SEACOR Marine's first quarter 2025 revenues?

SEACOR Marine reported consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did the operating loss change from last year?

The operating loss improved to $5.3 million in Q1 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q1 2024.

What was the direct vessel profit (DVP) for Q1 2025?

The direct vessel profit for SEACOR Marine in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.6 million.

What was the company’s net loss per share in Q1 2025?

The net loss per share for SEACOR Marine in Q1 2025 was $0.56 for both basic and diluted shares.

What significant asset sales did SEACOR Marine complete?

SEACOR Marine completed the sale of a PSV for $33.2 million, resulting in a gain of $20.6 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SMHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SMHI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,036,652 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,800,437
  • FLAT FOOTED LLC removed 422,454 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,298
  • FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 336,736 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,208,988
  • CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 238,509 shares (+113.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,206,855
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 216,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,423,237
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 173,609 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,875
  • ROBOTTI ROBERT removed 126,970 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,923

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $55.5 million, operating loss was $5.3 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)

(1)

was $13.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $62.8 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $69.8 million, operating income of $10.6 million, and DVP of $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Notable first quarter items include:




  • 11.6% decrease in revenues from the first quarter of 2024 and a 20.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.


  • Average day rates of $18,825, a 1.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and flat from the fourth quarter of 2024.


  • 60% utilization, a decrease from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and from 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024.


  • DVP margin of 24.5%, an increase from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to $5.2 million of drydocking and major repairs during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.


  • Completed the sale of one 2005 built liftboat which had been in long-term layup for total proceeds of $7.5 million and a gain of $5.6 million.


  • At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Company had three vessels as held for sale, consisting of two platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) and one fast supply vessel (“FSV”). The sales of these vessels closed in April 2025 for total proceeds of $33.2 million and a gain of $20.6 million, and the proceeds were used to (a) fund the repurchase of shares and warrants from Carlyle and (b) partially fund the construction of two new PSVs scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027.



For the first quarter of 2025, net loss was $15.5 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 of $23.1 million ($0.84 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter 2025 results compare to a net loss of $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2024. All per share calculations do not reflect the share and warrant repurchase that occurred on April 4, 2025 as further discussed below.



Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:



“The first quarter results reflect lower utilization during our seasonally low first quarter, as well as flat average rates compared to the last two quarters of 2024. We typically target maintenance, drydocking and repositioning activities during the first quarter to take advantage of seasonality. Such activities accounted for a higher percentage of our utilization loss this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024, although the associated expenses were substantially down. Average rates held stable for a third consecutive quarter, despite continued market softness in the North Sea and the Gulf of America, as well as customer delays in Mexico.



We continue to see healthy tendering activity in international markets where SEACOR Marine is active, such as South America, West Africa and the Middle East. We have reduced our exposure in the North Sea, and will be closely monitoring our customer activity in the U.S., particularly in the decommissioning market in the Gulf of America, as we enter the seasonally higher quarters of the year.



As previously announced, on April 4, 2025, we repurchased shares and warrants representing 9.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, assuming the full exercise of the warrants, from Carlyle. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $12.9 million. This was a unique opportunity to buy back a significant number of shares and warrants in a single block, and to simplify our capital structure by eliminating all outstanding warrants. We funded this repurchase with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of one PSV built in 2014 that was classified as held for sale at the end of the first quarter.



I am confident about SEACOR Marine’s positioning for the rest of 2025, even in an unpredictable macro environment. We have mostly rotated out of markets with high spot exposure and/or lower specification assets. We have a modern fleet, with additional high specification vessels scheduled to deliver in less than two years.”


___________________














(1)

Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.





SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.




Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.


For all other requests, contact


InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
















































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)




(in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Operating Revenues

$
55,499


$
62,770

Costs and Expenses:






Operating


41,928



48,099

Administrative and general


11,486



11,917

Lease expense


337



481

Depreciation and amortization


12,810



12,882




66,561



73,379

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net


5,809



(1
)

Operating Loss


(5,253
)


(10,610
)

Other Income (Expense):






Interest income


436



593

Interest expense


(9,586
)


(10,309
)

Derivative gains (losses), net


125



(543
)

Foreign currency losses, net


(1,196
)


(80
)

Other, net







(95
)




(10,221
)


(10,434
)

Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies


(15,474
)


(21,044
)

Income Tax Expense


904



925

Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies


(16,378
)


(21,969
)

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies


889



(1,100
)

Net Loss

$
(15,489
)

$
(23,069
)








Net Loss Per Share:






Basic

$
(0.56
)

$
(0.84
)

Diluted

$
(0.56
)

$
(0.84
)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:






Basic


27,908,297



27,343,604

Diluted


27,908,297



27,343,604









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)




(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)




Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024

Time Charter Statistics:














Average Rates Per Day
$
18,825


$
18,901


$
18,879


$
19,141


$
19,042

Fleet Utilization

60
%


72
%


67
%


69
%


62
%

Fleet Available Days

(2)

4,583



4,870



5,026



4,994



5,005

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
51,933


$
66,095


$
63,313


$
65,649


$
59,263

Bareboat charter

708



364



372



364



364

Other marine services

2,858



3,349



5,231



3,854



3,143



55,499



69,808



68,916



69,867



62,770

Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel

18,537



20,365



21,940



21,566



21,670

Repairs and maintenance

8,520



10,433



9,945



10,244



9,763

Drydocking

3,869



2,467



6,068



6,210



6,706

Insurance and loss reserves

2,153



2,473



2,584



3,099



1,738

Fuel, lubes and supplies

4,546



4,884



6,574



3,966



4,523

Other

4,303



6,104



5,796



4,435



3,699



41,928



46,726



52,907



49,520



48,099

Direct Vessel Profit

(1)

13,571



23,082



16,009



20,347



14,671

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense

337



347



364



486



481

Administrative and general

11,486



10,888



11,019



10,889



11,917

Depreciation and amortization

12,810



12,879



12,928



12,939



12,882



24,633



24,114



24,311



24,314



25,280

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

5,809



11,624



1,821



37



(1
)

Operating (Loss) Income

(5,253
)


10,592



(6,481
)


(3,930
)


(10,610
)

Other Income (Expense):














Interest income

436



372



358



445



593

Interest expense

(9,586
)


(10,001
)


(10,127
)


(10,190
)


(10,309
)

Derivative gains (losses), net

125



(536
)


67



104



(543
)

Loss on debt extinguishment






(31,923
)















Foreign currency (losses) gains, net

(1,196
)


1,308



(1,717
)


(560
)


(80
)

Other, net






187



29








(95
)



(10,221
)


(40,593
)


(11,390
)


(10,201
)


(10,434
)

Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

(15,474
)


(30,001
)


(17,871
)


(14,131
)


(21,044
)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

904



(2,345
)


(513
)


(682
)


925

Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

(16,378
)


(27,656
)


(17,358
)


(13,449
)


(21,969
)

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

889



1,430



1,012



966



(1,100
)

Net Loss
$
(15,489
)

$
(26,226
)

$
(16,346
)

$
(12,483
)

$
(23,069
)
















Net Loss Per Share:














Basic
$
(0.56
)

$
(0.94
)

$
(0.59
)

$
(0.45
)

$
(0.84
)

Diluted
$
(0.56
)

$
(0.94
)

$
(0.59
)

$
(0.45
)

$
(0.84
)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:














Basic

27,908



27,773



27,773



27,729



27,344

Diluted

27,908



27,773



27,773



27,729



27,344

Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End

29,488



28,950



28,950



28,941



28,906


_______________


(1) See full description of footnote above.


(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT




(in thousands, except statistics)




Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



United States, primarily Gulf of America














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
23,874


$
26,116


$
17,188


$
22,356


$
28,156

Fleet utilization

25
%


45
%


42
%


37
%


27
%

Fleet available days

1,121



920



920



921



927

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

153



75



116



179



137

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

(2)

173



184



175



127



182

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
6,765


$
10,744


$
6,593


$
7,697


$
6,957

Other marine services

235



1,114



1,188



480



1,026



7,000



11,858



7,781



8,177



7,983

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel

6,486



6,097



6,297



6,284



5,781

Repairs and maintenance

1,479



1,680



1,655



1,879



1,404

Drydocking

1,066



1,451



2,615



2,570



1,968

Insurance and loss reserves

702



854



799



943



396

Fuel, lubes and supplies

819



854



964



866



667

Other

349



229



225



226



(171
)



10,901



11,165



12,555



12,768



10,045

Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit

(1)
$
(3,901
)

$
693


$
(4,774
)

$
(4,591
)

$
(2,062
)

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$
136


$
136


$
140


$
141


$
138

Depreciation and amortization

3,705



3,196



3,194



3,194



2,750


















Africa and Europe














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
17,294


$
16,895


$
18,875


$
18,580


$
15,197

Fleet utilization

70
%


73
%


77
%


74
%


76
%

Fleet available days

1,710



1,856



1,990



1,969



1,775

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

382



180



203



203



238

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status











58



91



91

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
20,835


$
22,999


$
28,809


$
27,047


$
20,555

Other marine services

852



1,027



3,048



1,028



169



21,687



24,026



31,857



28,075



20,724

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel

5,183



5,654



6,083



4,969



5,181

Repairs and maintenance

3,462



3,712



3,455



3,161



3,209

Drydocking

1,241



835



681



1,226



2,032

Insurance and loss reserves

594



577



599



819



334

Fuel, lubes and supplies

2,180



2,226



2,514



1,170



1,287

Other

2,727



3,748



3,975



2,801



2,199



15,387



16,752



17,307



14,146



14,242

Direct Vessel Profit

(1)
$
6,300


$
7,274


$
14,550


$
13,929


$
6,482

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$
63


$
82


$
75


$
172


$
178

Depreciation and amortization

4,402



4,477



4,540



4,565



3,915


_______________


(1) See full description of footnote above.


(2) Includes one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of March 31, 2025.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)




(in thousands, except statistics)




Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



Middle East and Asia














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
17,848


$
17,337


$
17,825


$
17,083


$
16,934

Fleet utilization

75
%


88
%


71
%


82
%


71
%

Fleet available days

1,170



1,266



1,288



1,296



1,365

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

82



30



229



168



224

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
15,710


$
19,385


$
16,411


$
18,073


$
16,477

Other marine services

292



635



375



619



350



16,002



20,020



16,786



18,692



16,827

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel

4,927



5,470



5,769



6,930



5,963

Repairs and maintenance

2,505



3,574



3,318



3,443



2,712

Drydocking

1,031



(226
)


832



707



1,483

Insurance and loss reserves

702



804



927



798



618

Fuel, lubes and supplies

883



840



1,043



1,103



1,198

Other

881



1,305



1,131



989



1,000



10,929



11,767



13,020



13,970



12,974

Direct Vessel Profit

(1)
$
5,073


$
8,253


$
3,766


$
4,722


$
3,853

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$
83


$
72


$
73


$
71


$
85

Depreciation and amortization

3,230



3,272



3,261



3,247



3,496


















Latin America














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
22,084


$
21,390


$
21,984


$
22,437


$
28,308

Fleet utilization

67
%


73
%


63
%


71
%


58
%

Fleet available days

(2)

582



828



828



808



938

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings






20



94



41



1

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
8,623


$
12,967


$
11,500


$
12,832


$
15,274

Bareboat charter

708



364



372



364



364

Other marine services

1,479



573



620



1,727



1,598



10,810



13,904



12,492



14,923



17,236

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel

1,941



3,144



3,791



3,383



4,745

Repairs and maintenance

1,074



1,467



1,517



1,761



2,438

Drydocking

531



407



1,940



1,707



1,223

Insurance and loss reserves

155



238



259



539



390

Fuel, lubes and supplies

664



964



2,053



827



1,371

Other

346



822



465



419



671



4,711



7,042



10,025



8,636



10,838

Direct Vessel Profit

(1)
$
6,099


$
6,862


$
2,467


$
6,287


$
6,398

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$
55


$
57


$
76


$
102


$
80

Depreciation and amortization

1,473



1,934



1,933



1,933



2,721


_______________


(1) See full description of footnote above.


(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS




(in thousands, except statistics)




Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



AHTS














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$




$
10,410


$
10,316


$
8,125


$
8,538

Fleet utilization



%


79
%


46
%


49
%


75
%

Fleet available days






178



334



364



364

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings






28



87



29






Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status











58



91



91

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
15


$
1,465


$
1,576


$
1,459


$
2,331

Other marine services

9








13



219








24



1,465



1,589



1,678



2,331

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel
$
1


$
595


$
981


$
1,045


$
1,064

Repairs and maintenance

38



128



239



465



220

Drydocking






5



436



280



68

Insurance and loss reserves






49



66



97



43

Fuel, lubes and supplies

66



25



90



69



616

Other

12



210



263



230



287



117



1,012



2,075



2,186



2,298

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$




$
7


$
4


$
164


$
171

Depreciation and amortization

4



122



175



175



175


















FSV














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
13,786


$
13,643


$
13,102


$
12,978


$
11,834

Fleet utilization

71
%


72
%


81
%


80
%


72
%

Fleet available days

1,980



2,024



2,024



2,002



2,002

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

135



118



96



128



216

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

90



92



83



36



91

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
19,357


$
19,992


$
21,606


$
20,698


$
17,081

Other marine services

762



416



1,012



516



126



20,119



20,408



22,618



21,214



17,207

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel
$
4,933


$
5,078


$
5,637


$
5,829


$
5,649

Repairs and maintenance

2,983



4,480



4,378



4,572



3,093

Drydocking

353



426



448



457



1,869

Insurance and loss reserves

517



422



532



546



277

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1,173



1,586



1,962



993



1,051

Other

1,782



2,456



2,238



1,850



1,649



11,741



14,448



15,195



14,247



13,588

Other Costs and Expenses:














Depreciation and amortization
$
4,932


$
4,746


$
4,744


$
4,746


$
4,744



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)




(in thousands, except statistics)




Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



PSV














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
19,424


$
17,912


$
21,819


$
20,952


$
19,133

Fleet utilization

55
%


72
%


58
%


66
%


53
%

Fleet available days

(1)

1,890



1,932



1,932



1,900



1,911

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

396



117



349



291



307

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
20,286


$
24,865


$
24,488


$
26,390


$
19,390

Bareboat charter

708



364



372



364



364

Other marine services

508



1,561



2,855



2,266



416



21,502



26,790



27,715



29,020



20,170

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel
$
8,351


$
8,999


$
9,360


$
8,979


$
8,850

Repairs and maintenance

3,949



4,101



3,798



3,151



4,393

Drydocking

2,513



1,046



2,629



2,616



3,386

Insurance and loss reserves

631



618



636



1,037



395

Fuel, lubes and supplies

2,594



2,379



3,594



1,575



1,889

Other

2,018



2,566



2,821



1,850



1,395



20,056



19,709



22,838



19,208



20,308

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$




$




$
(3
)

$
3


$



Depreciation and amortization

4,133



4,122



4,117



4,128



4,073


_______________


(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)




(in thousands, except statistics)




Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



Liftboats














Time Charter Statistics:














Average rates per day worked
$
39,559


$
39,326


$
36,423


$
43,204


$
53,506

Fleet utilization

44
%


68
%


58
%


54
%


53
%

Fleet available days

713



736



736



728



728

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

87



41



109



143



78

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

83



92



92



91



91

Operating Revenues:














Time charter
$
12,275


$
19,773


$
15,643


$
17,102


$
20,461

Other marine services

1,289



1,177



1,142



666



1,772



13,564



20,950



16,785



17,768



22,233

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel
$
5,247


$
5,678


$
5,926


$
6,842


$
6,140

Repairs and maintenance

1,571



1,722



1,531



2,054



2,035

Drydocking

1,003



990



2,555



2,857



1,383

Insurance and loss reserves

1,241



1,384



1,334



1,482



1,282

Fuel, lubes and supplies

712



894



928



1,329



967

Other

482



860



473



519



343



10,256



11,528



12,747



15,083



12,150

Other Costs and Expenses:














Depreciation and amortization

3,719



3,866



3,866



3,865



3,866


















Other Activity














Operating Revenues:














Other marine services
$
290


$
195


$
209


$
187


$
829



290



195



209



187



829

Direct Costs and Expenses:














Operating:














Personnel
$
5


$
15


$
36


$
(1,129
)

$
(33
)

Repairs and maintenance

(21
)


2



(1
)


2



22

Insurance and loss reserves

(236
)







16



(63
)


(259
)

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1





















Other

9



12



1



(14
)


25



(242
)


29



52



(1,204
)


(245
)

Other Costs and Expenses:














Lease expense
$
337


$
340


$
363


$
319


$
310

Depreciation and amortization

22



23



26



25



24

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands)




Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024


ASSETS














Current Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,988


$
59,491


$
35,601


$
40,605


$
59,593

Restricted cash

2,440



16,649



2,263



2,255



2,566

Receivables:














Trade, net of allowance for credit loss

63,946



69,888



76,497



70,770



58,272

Other

8,811



7,913



7,841



6,210



12,210

Tax receivable

1,602



1,601



983



983



983

Inventories

2,827



2,760



3,139



3,117



2,516

Prepaid expenses and other

6,075



4,406



4,840



5,659



3,425

Assets held for sale

12,195



10,943








500



500

Total current assets

140,884



173,651



131,164



130,099



140,065

Property and Equipment:














Historical cost

881,961



900,414



921,445



921,443



919,139

Accumulated depreciation

(365,422
)


(367,448
)


(362,604
)


(349,799
)


(337,001
)



516,539



532,966



558,841



571,644



582,138

Construction in progress

27,248



11,904



11,935



11,518



13,410

Net property and equipment

543,787



544,870



570,776



583,162



595,548

Right-of-use asset - operating leases

3,293



3,436



3,575



3,683



3,988

Right-of-use asset - finance leases

28



36



19



28



29

Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies

4,507



3,541



2,046



2,641



3,122

Other assets

1,665



1,577



1,864



1,953



2,094

Total assets
$
694,164


$
727,111


$
709,444


$
721,566


$
744,846


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY














Current Liabilities:














Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
540


$
606


$
494


$
861


$
1,285

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

11



17



17



26



33

Current portion of long-term debt

30,000



27,500



28,605



28,605



28,605

Accounts payable

28,445



29,236



22,744



17,790



23,453

Other current liabilities

16,414



27,683



28,808



23,795



21,067

Total current liabilities

75,410



85,042



80,668



71,077



74,443

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,926



2,982



3,221



3,276



3,390

Long-term finance lease liabilities

17



20



4



5






Long-term debt

310,108



317,339



272,325



277,740



281,989

Deferred income taxes

20,312



22,037



26,802



30,083



33,873

Deferred gains and other liabilities

1,356



1,369



1,416



1,447



2,285

Total liabilities

410,129



428,789



384,436



383,628



395,980

Equity:














SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:














Common stock

293



287



287



286



286

Additional paid-in capital

480,904



479,283



477,661



476,020



474,433

Accumulated deficit

(196,089
)


(180,600
)


(154,374
)


(138,028
)


(125,609
)

Shares held in treasury

(9,628
)


(8,110
)


(8,110
)


(8,110
)


(8,071
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

8,234



7,141



9,223



7,449



7,506



283,714



298,001



324,687



337,617



348,545

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

321



321



321



321



321

Total equity

284,035



298,322



325,008



337,938



348,866

Total liabilities and equity
$
694,164


$
727,111


$
709,444


$
721,566


$
744,846

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:














Net Loss
$
(15,489
)

$
(26,226
)

$
(16,346
)

$
(12,483
)

$
(23,069
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:














Depreciation and amortization

12,810



12,879



12,928



12,939



12,882

Deferred financing costs amortization

43



254



298



297



295

Stock-based compensation expense

1,627



1,622



1,604



1,587



1,645

Debt discount amortization

226



1,799



2,061



1,993



1,926

Allowance for credit losses

(407
)


59



101



39



3

(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments

(5,809
)


(11,624
)


(1,821
)


(37
)


1

Losses on debt extinguishment






28,252
















Derivative (gains) losses

(125
)


536



(67
)


(104
)


543

Interest on finance lease

1



2








1






Settlements on derivative transactions, net

(373
)

















164

Currency losses (gains)

1,196



(1,308
)


1,717



560



80

Deferred income taxes

(1,725
)


(4,766
)


(3,281
)


(3,790
)


(1,845
)

Equity (earnings) losses

(889
)


(1,430
)


(1,012
)


(966
)


1,100

Dividends received from equity investees











1,498



1,418






Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:














Accounts receivables

5,333



5,448



(7,411
)


(6,928
)


4,291

Other assets

(1,681
)


1,338



1,032



(2,395
)


(1,290
)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(6,204
)


1,693



9,325



(4,378
)


(3,895
)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(11,466
)


8,528



626



(12,247
)


(7,169
)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:














Purchases of property and equipment

(20,795
)


(3,010
)


(210
)


(658
)


(3,416
)

Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

8,472



22,441



2,331



86






Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(12,323
)


19,431



2,121



(572
)


(3,416
)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:














Payments on long-term debt

(5,000
)


(2,479
)


(7,770
)


(6,533
)


(7,530
)

Payments on debt extinguishment






(328,712
)















Payments on debt extinguishment cost






(3,671
)















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs

(396
)


345,192
















Payments on finance leases

(9
)


(13
)


(10
)


(9
)


(9
)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants











38



102






Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting

(1,518
)












(39
)


(3,850
)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(6,923
)


10,317



(7,742
)


(6,479
)


(11,389
)

Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents











(1
)


(1
)


2

Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents

(30,712
)


38,276



(4,996
)


(19,299
)


(21,972
)

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

76,140



37,864



42,860



62,159



84,131

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
45,428


$
76,140


$
37,864


$
42,860


$
62,159











































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS





Owned



Managed



Total


March 31, 2025









AHTS







2



2

FSV


22



1



23

PSV


21








21

Liftboats


7








7




50



3



53


December 31, 2024









AHTS







2



2

FSV


22



1



23

PSV


21








21

Liftboats


8








8




51



3



54


















