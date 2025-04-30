SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Key Operational Updates

SEACOR Marine reported Q1 2025 revenues of $55.5 million, an operating loss of $5.3 million, and net loss of $15.5 million.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. announced its first-quarter results for 2025, reporting consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million, an operating loss of $5.3 million, and a direct vessel profit of $13.6 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, revenues decreased by 11.6% and utilization fell to 60%, while average day rates remained stable at $18,825. The net loss narrowed to $15.5 million from a year-earlier loss of $23.1 million. The company highlighted the completion of a significant vessel sale, generating $7.5 million and aiding in repurchasing shares and funding new construction projects. SEACOR Marine's CEO, John Gellert, noted the impact of seasonal low utilization and stable rates, while optimistic about future tendering activities in international markets and the company's strategic focus on higher specification vessels.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 net loss of $15.5 million represents a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $26.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Completed the sale of a liftboat for $7.5 million, resulting in a gain of $5.6 million, which contributes positively to cash flow and financial position.

Executed a successful repurchase of shares and warrants representing 9.1% of outstanding shares, simplifying the capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Increased Direct Vessel Profit margin from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 to 24.5%, indicating improved profitability per vessel despite lower revenue and higher expenses in the quarter.

Potential Negatives

Consolidated operating revenues decreased by 11.6% from the first quarter of 2024 and 20.5% from the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a downward trend in financial performance.

Reported a net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, which, while improved from the prior year, reflects ongoing financial struggles.

Fleet utilization dropped to 60%, down from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024, pointing to potential inefficiencies and decreased demand for services.

FAQ

What were SEACOR Marine's first quarter 2025 revenues?

SEACOR Marine reported consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did the operating loss change from last year?

The operating loss improved to $5.3 million in Q1 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q1 2024.

What was the direct vessel profit (DVP) for Q1 2025?

The direct vessel profit for SEACOR Marine in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.6 million.

What was the company’s net loss per share in Q1 2025?

The net loss per share for SEACOR Marine in Q1 2025 was $0.56 for both basic and diluted shares.

What significant asset sales did SEACOR Marine complete?

SEACOR Marine completed the sale of a PSV for $33.2 million, resulting in a gain of $20.6 million.

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $55.5 million, operating loss was $5.3 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)



(1)



was $13.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $62.8 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $69.8 million, operating income of $10.6 million, and DVP of $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Notable first quarter items include:







11.6% decrease in revenues from the first quarter of 2024 and a 20.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.



Average day rates of $18,825, a 1.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and flat from the fourth quarter of 2024.



60% utilization, a decrease from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and from 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



DVP margin of 24.5%, an increase from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to $5.2 million of drydocking and major repairs during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.



Completed the sale of one 2005 built liftboat which had been in long-term layup for total proceeds of $7.5 million and a gain of $5.6 million.



At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Company had three vessels as held for sale, consisting of two platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) and one fast supply vessel (“FSV”). The sales of these vessels closed in April 2025 for total proceeds of $33.2 million and a gain of $20.6 million, and the proceeds were used to (a) fund the repurchase of shares and warrants from Carlyle and (b) partially fund the construction of two new PSVs scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027.







For the first quarter of 2025, net loss was $15.5 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 of $23.1 million ($0.84 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter 2025 results compare to a net loss of $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2024. All per share calculations do not reflect the share and warrant repurchase that occurred on April 4, 2025 as further discussed below.





Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:





“The first quarter results reflect lower utilization during our seasonally low first quarter, as well as flat average rates compared to the last two quarters of 2024. We typically target maintenance, drydocking and repositioning activities during the first quarter to take advantage of seasonality. Such activities accounted for a higher percentage of our utilization loss this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024, although the associated expenses were substantially down. Average rates held stable for a third consecutive quarter, despite continued market softness in the North Sea and the Gulf of America, as well as customer delays in Mexico.





We continue to see healthy tendering activity in international markets where SEACOR Marine is active, such as South America, West Africa and the Middle East. We have reduced our exposure in the North Sea, and will be closely monitoring our customer activity in the U.S., particularly in the decommissioning market in the Gulf of America, as we enter the seasonally higher quarters of the year.





As previously announced, on April 4, 2025, we repurchased shares and warrants representing 9.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, assuming the full exercise of the warrants, from Carlyle. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $12.9 million. This was a unique opportunity to buy back a significant number of shares and warrants in a single block, and to simplify our capital structure by eliminating all outstanding warrants. We funded this repurchase with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of one PSV built in 2014 that was classified as held for sale at the end of the first quarter.





I am confident about SEACOR Marine’s positioning for the rest of 2025, even in an unpredictable macro environment. We have mostly rotated out of markets with high spot exposure and/or lower specification assets. We have a modern fleet, with additional high specification vessels scheduled to deliver in less than two years.”





___________________









(1)









Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

























SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.







Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.





For all other requests, contact





InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com















SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)









(in thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Operating Revenues









$





55,499













$





62,770













Costs and Expenses:

































Operating













41,928

















48,099













Administrative and general













11,486

















11,917













Lease expense













337

















481













Depreciation and amortization













12,810

















12,882

























66,561

















73,379













Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net













5,809

















(1





)









Operating Loss













(5,253





)













(10,610





)









Other Income (Expense):

































Interest income













436

















593













Interest expense













(9,586





)













(10,309





)









Derivative gains (losses), net













125

















(543





)









Foreign currency losses, net













(1,196





)













(80





)









Other, net













—

















(95





)





















(10,221





)













(10,434





)









Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies













(15,474





)













(21,044





)









Income Tax Expense













904

















925













Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies













(16,378





)













(21,969





)









Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies













889

















(1,100





)









Net Loss









$





(15,489





)









$





(23,069





)









































Net Loss Per Share:

































Basic









$





(0.56





)









$





(0.84





)









Diluted









$





(0.56





)









$





(0.84





)









Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

































Basic













27,908,297

















27,343,604













Diluted













27,908,297

















27,343,604



































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)









(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

























Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024















Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average Rates Per Day





$





18,825













$





18,901













$





18,879













$





19,141













$





19,042













Fleet Utilization









60





%













72





%













67





%













69





%













62





%









Fleet Available Days



(2)











4,583

















4,870

















5,026

















4,994

















5,005













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





51,933













$





66,095













$





63,313













$





65,649













$





59,263













Bareboat charter









708

















364

















372

















364

















364













Other marine services









2,858

















3,349

















5,231

















3,854

















3,143





















55,499

















69,808

















68,916

















69,867

















62,770













Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel









18,537

















20,365

















21,940

















21,566

















21,670













Repairs and maintenance









8,520

















10,433

















9,945

















10,244

















9,763













Drydocking









3,869

















2,467

















6,068

















6,210

















6,706













Insurance and loss reserves









2,153

















2,473

















2,584

















3,099

















1,738













Fuel, lubes and supplies









4,546

















4,884

















6,574

















3,966

















4,523













Other









4,303

















6,104

















5,796

















4,435

















3,699





















41,928

















46,726

















52,907

















49,520

















48,099













Direct Vessel Profit



(1)











13,571

















23,082

















16,009

















20,347

















14,671













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense









337

















347

















364

















486

















481













Administrative and general









11,486

















10,888

















11,019

















10,889

















11,917













Depreciation and amortization









12,810

















12,879

















12,928

















12,939

















12,882





















24,633

















24,114

















24,311

















24,314

















25,280













Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net









5,809

















11,624

















1,821

















37

















(1





)









Operating (Loss) Income









(5,253





)













10,592

















(6,481





)













(3,930





)













(10,610





)









Other Income (Expense):

































































Interest income









436

















372

















358

















445

















593













Interest expense









(9,586





)













(10,001





)













(10,127





)













(10,190





)













(10,309





)









Derivative gains (losses), net









125

















(536





)













67

















104

















(543





)









Loss on debt extinguishment









—

















(31,923





)













—

















—

















—













Foreign currency (losses) gains, net









(1,196





)













1,308

















(1,717





)













(560





)













(80





)









Other, net









—

















187

















29

















—

















(95





)

















(10,221





)













(40,593





)













(11,390





)













(10,201





)













(10,434





)









Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies









(15,474





)













(30,001





)













(17,871





)













(14,131





)













(21,044





)









Income Tax Expense (Benefit)









904

















(2,345





)













(513





)













(682





)













925













Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies









(16,378





)













(27,656





)













(17,358





)













(13,449





)













(21,969





)









Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies









889

















1,430

















1,012

















966

















(1,100





)









Net Loss





$





(15,489





)









$





(26,226





)









$





(16,346





)









$





(12,483





)









$





(23,069





)









































































Net Loss Per Share:

































































Basic





$





(0.56





)









$





(0.94





)









$





(0.59





)









$





(0.45





)









$





(0.84





)









Diluted





$





(0.56





)









$





(0.94





)









$





(0.59





)









$





(0.45





)









$





(0.84





)









Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

































































Basic









27,908

















27,773

















27,773

















27,729

















27,344













Diluted









27,908

















27,773

















27,773

















27,729

















27,344













Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End









29,488

















28,950

















28,950

















28,941

















28,906













_______________





(1) See full description of footnote above.





(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.











SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT









(in thousands, except statistics)

























Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024



















United States, primarily Gulf of America





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





23,874













$





26,116













$





17,188













$





22,356













$





28,156













Fleet utilization









25





%













45





%













42





%













37





%













27





%









Fleet available days









1,121

















920

















920

















921

















927













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









153

















75

















116

















179

















137













Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status



(2)











173

















184

















175

















127

















182













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





6,765













$





10,744













$





6,593













$





7,697













$





6,957













Other marine services









235

















1,114

















1,188

















480

















1,026





















7,000

















11,858

















7,781

















8,177

















7,983













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel









6,486

















6,097

















6,297

















6,284

















5,781













Repairs and maintenance









1,479

















1,680

















1,655

















1,879

















1,404













Drydocking









1,066

















1,451

















2,615

















2,570

















1,968













Insurance and loss reserves









702

















854

















799

















943

















396













Fuel, lubes and supplies









819

















854

















964

















866

















667













Other









349

















229

















225

















226

















(171





)

















10,901

















11,165

















12,555

















12,768

















10,045













Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit



(1)







$





(3,901





)









$





693













$





(4,774





)









$





(4,591





)









$





(2,062





)









Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





136













$





136













$





140













$





141













$





138













Depreciation and amortization









3,705

















3,196

















3,194

















3,194

















2,750

















































































Africa and Europe





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





17,294













$





16,895













$





18,875













$





18,580













$





15,197













Fleet utilization









70





%













73





%













77





%













74





%













76





%









Fleet available days









1,710

















1,856

















1,990

















1,969

















1,775













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









382

















180

















203

















203

















238













Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status









—

















—

















58

















91

















91













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





20,835













$





22,999













$





28,809













$





27,047













$





20,555













Other marine services









852

















1,027

















3,048

















1,028

















169





















21,687

















24,026

















31,857

















28,075

















20,724













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel









5,183

















5,654

















6,083

















4,969

















5,181













Repairs and maintenance









3,462

















3,712

















3,455

















3,161

















3,209













Drydocking









1,241

















835

















681

















1,226

















2,032













Insurance and loss reserves









594

















577

















599

















819

















334













Fuel, lubes and supplies









2,180

















2,226

















2,514

















1,170

















1,287













Other









2,727

















3,748

















3,975

















2,801

















2,199





















15,387

















16,752

















17,307

















14,146

















14,242













Direct Vessel Profit



(1)







$





6,300













$





7,274













$





14,550













$





13,929













$





6,482













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





63













$





82













$





75













$





172













$





178













Depreciation and amortization









4,402

















4,477

















4,540

















4,565

















3,915













_______________





(1) See full description of footnote above.





(2) Includes one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of March 31, 2025.











SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)









(in thousands, except statistics)

























Three Months Ended





















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024



















Middle East and Asia





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





17,848













$





17,337













$





17,825













$





17,083













$





16,934













Fleet utilization









75





%













88





%













71





%













82





%













71





%









Fleet available days









1,170

















1,266

















1,288

















1,296

















1,365













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









82

















30

















229

















168

















224













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





15,710













$





19,385













$





16,411













$





18,073













$





16,477













Other marine services









292

















635

















375

















619

















350





















16,002

















20,020

















16,786

















18,692

















16,827













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel









4,927

















5,470

















5,769

















6,930

















5,963













Repairs and maintenance









2,505

















3,574

















3,318

















3,443

















2,712













Drydocking









1,031

















(226





)













832

















707

















1,483













Insurance and loss reserves









702

















804

















927

















798

















618













Fuel, lubes and supplies









883

















840

















1,043

















1,103

















1,198













Other









881

















1,305

















1,131

















989

















1,000





















10,929

















11,767

















13,020

















13,970

















12,974













Direct Vessel Profit



(1)







$





5,073













$





8,253













$





3,766













$





4,722













$





3,853













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





83













$





72













$





73













$





71













$





85













Depreciation and amortization









3,230

















3,272

















3,261

















3,247

















3,496

















































































Latin America





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





22,084













$





21,390













$





21,984













$





22,437













$





28,308













Fleet utilization









67





%













73





%













63





%













71





%













58





%









Fleet available days



(2)











582

















828

















828

















808

















938













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









—

















20

















94

















41

















1













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





8,623













$





12,967













$





11,500













$





12,832













$





15,274













Bareboat charter









708

















364

















372

















364

















364













Other marine services









1,479

















573

















620

















1,727

















1,598





















10,810

















13,904

















12,492

















14,923

















17,236













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel









1,941

















3,144

















3,791

















3,383

















4,745













Repairs and maintenance









1,074

















1,467

















1,517

















1,761

















2,438













Drydocking









531

















407

















1,940

















1,707

















1,223













Insurance and loss reserves









155

















238

















259

















539

















390













Fuel, lubes and supplies









664

















964

















2,053

















827

















1,371













Other









346

















822

















465

















419

















671





















4,711

















7,042

















10,025

















8,636

















10,838













Direct Vessel Profit



(1)







$





6,099













$





6,862













$





2,467













$





6,287













$





6,398













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





55













$





57













$





76













$





102













$





80













Depreciation and amortization









1,473

















1,934

















1,933

















1,933

















2,721













_______________





(1) See full description of footnote above.





(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.











SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS









(in thousands, except statistics)

























Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024



















AHTS





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





—













$





10,410













$





10,316













$





8,125













$





8,538













Fleet utilization









—





%













79





%













46





%













49





%













75





%









Fleet available days









—

















178

















334

















364

















364













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









—

















28

















87

















29

















—













Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status









—

















—

















58

















91

















91













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





15













$





1,465













$





1,576













$





1,459













$





2,331













Other marine services









9

















—

















13

















219

















—





















24

















1,465

















1,589

















1,678

















2,331













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel





$





1













$





595













$





981













$





1,045













$





1,064













Repairs and maintenance









38

















128

















239

















465

















220













Drydocking









—

















5

















436

















280

















68













Insurance and loss reserves









—

















49

















66

















97

















43













Fuel, lubes and supplies









66

















25

















90

















69

















616













Other









12

















210

















263

















230

















287





















117

















1,012

















2,075

















2,186

















2,298













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





—













$





7













$





4













$





164













$





171













Depreciation and amortization









4

















122

















175

















175

















175

















































































FSV





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





13,786













$





13,643













$





13,102













$





12,978













$





11,834













Fleet utilization









71





%













72





%













81





%













80





%













72





%









Fleet available days









1,980

















2,024

















2,024

















2,002

















2,002













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









135

















118

















96

















128

















216













Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status









90

















92

















83

















36

















91













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





19,357













$





19,992













$





21,606













$





20,698













$





17,081













Other marine services









762

















416

















1,012

















516

















126





















20,119

















20,408

















22,618

















21,214

















17,207













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel





$





4,933













$





5,078













$





5,637













$





5,829













$





5,649













Repairs and maintenance









2,983

















4,480

















4,378

















4,572

















3,093













Drydocking









353

















426

















448

















457

















1,869













Insurance and loss reserves









517

















422

















532

















546

















277













Fuel, lubes and supplies









1,173

















1,586

















1,962

















993

















1,051













Other









1,782

















2,456

















2,238

















1,850

















1,649





















11,741

















14,448

















15,195

















14,247

















13,588













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Depreciation and amortization





$





4,932













$





4,746













$





4,744













$





4,746













$





4,744















































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)









(in thousands, except statistics)

























Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024



















PSV





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





19,424













$





17,912













$





21,819













$





20,952













$





19,133













Fleet utilization









55





%













72





%













58





%













66





%













53





%









Fleet available days



(1)











1,890

















1,932

















1,932

















1,900

















1,911













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









396

















117

















349

















291

















307













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





20,286













$





24,865













$





24,488













$





26,390













$





19,390













Bareboat charter









708

















364

















372

















364

















364













Other marine services









508

















1,561

















2,855

















2,266

















416





















21,502

















26,790

















27,715

















29,020

















20,170













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel





$





8,351













$





8,999













$





9,360













$





8,979













$





8,850













Repairs and maintenance









3,949

















4,101

















3,798

















3,151

















4,393













Drydocking









2,513

















1,046

















2,629

















2,616

















3,386













Insurance and loss reserves









631

















618

















636

















1,037

















395













Fuel, lubes and supplies









2,594

















2,379

















3,594

















1,575

















1,889













Other









2,018

















2,566

















2,821

















1,850

















1,395





















20,056

















19,709

















22,838

















19,208

















20,308













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





—













$





—













$





(3





)









$





3













$





—













Depreciation and amortization









4,133

















4,122

















4,117

















4,128

















4,073













_______________





(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.











SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)









(in thousands, except statistics)

























Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024



















Liftboats





































































Time Charter Statistics:

































































Average rates per day worked





$





39,559













$





39,326













$





36,423













$





43,204













$





53,506













Fleet utilization









44





%













68





%













58





%













54





%













53





%









Fleet available days









713

















736

















736

















728

















728













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings









87

















41

















109

















143

















78













Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status









83

















92

















92

















91

















91













Operating Revenues:

































































Time charter





$





12,275













$





19,773













$





15,643













$





17,102













$





20,461













Other marine services









1,289

















1,177

















1,142

















666

















1,772





















13,564

















20,950

















16,785

















17,768

















22,233













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel





$





5,247













$





5,678













$





5,926













$





6,842













$





6,140













Repairs and maintenance









1,571

















1,722

















1,531

















2,054

















2,035













Drydocking









1,003

















990

















2,555

















2,857

















1,383













Insurance and loss reserves









1,241

















1,384

















1,334

















1,482

















1,282













Fuel, lubes and supplies









712

















894

















928

















1,329

















967













Other









482

















860

















473

















519

















343





















10,256

















11,528

















12,747

















15,083

















12,150













Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Depreciation and amortization









3,719

















3,866

















3,866

















3,865

















3,866

















































































Other Activity





































































Operating Revenues:

































































Other marine services





$





290













$





195













$





209













$





187













$





829





















290

















195

















209

















187

















829













Direct Costs and Expenses:

































































Operating:

































































Personnel





$





5













$





15













$





36













$





(1,129





)









$





(33





)









Repairs and maintenance









(21





)













2

















(1





)













2

















22













Insurance and loss reserves









(236





)













—

















16

















(63





)













(259





)









Fuel, lubes and supplies









1

















—

















—

















—

















—













Other









9

















12

















1

















(14





)













25





















(242





)













29

















52

















(1,204





)













(245





)









Other Costs and Expenses:

































































Lease expense





$





337













$





340













$





363













$





319













$





310













Depreciation and amortization









22

















23

















26

















25

















24















































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)

























Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024

















ASSETS



































































Current Assets:

































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





42,988













$





59,491













$





35,601













$





40,605













$





59,593













Restricted cash









2,440

















16,649

















2,263

















2,255

















2,566













Receivables:

































































Trade, net of allowance for credit loss









63,946

















69,888

















76,497

















70,770

















58,272













Other









8,811

















7,913

















7,841

















6,210

















12,210













Tax receivable









1,602

















1,601

















983

















983

















983













Inventories









2,827

















2,760

















3,139

















3,117

















2,516













Prepaid expenses and other









6,075

















4,406

















4,840

















5,659

















3,425













Assets held for sale









12,195

















10,943

















—

















500

















500













Total current assets









140,884

















173,651

















131,164

















130,099

















140,065













Property and Equipment:

































































Historical cost









881,961

















900,414

















921,445

















921,443

















919,139













Accumulated depreciation









(365,422





)













(367,448





)













(362,604





)













(349,799





)













(337,001





)

















516,539

















532,966

















558,841

















571,644

















582,138













Construction in progress









27,248

















11,904

















11,935

















11,518

















13,410













Net property and equipment









543,787

















544,870

















570,776

















583,162

















595,548













Right-of-use asset - operating leases









3,293

















3,436

















3,575

















3,683

















3,988













Right-of-use asset - finance leases









28

















36

















19

















28

















29













Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies









4,507

















3,541

















2,046

















2,641

















3,122













Other assets









1,665

















1,577

















1,864

















1,953

















2,094













Total assets





$





694,164













$





727,111













$





709,444













$





721,566













$





744,846















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































































Current Liabilities:

































































Current portion of operating lease liabilities





$





540













$





606













$





494













$





861













$





1,285













Current portion of finance lease liabilities









11

















17

















17

















26

















33













Current portion of long-term debt









30,000

















27,500

















28,605

















28,605

















28,605













Accounts payable









28,445

















29,236

















22,744

















17,790

















23,453













Other current liabilities









16,414

















27,683

















28,808

















23,795

















21,067













Total current liabilities









75,410

















85,042

















80,668

















71,077

















74,443













Long-term operating lease liabilities









2,926

















2,982

















3,221

















3,276

















3,390













Long-term finance lease liabilities









17

















20

















4

















5

















—













Long-term debt









310,108

















317,339

















272,325

















277,740

















281,989













Deferred income taxes









20,312

















22,037

















26,802

















30,083

















33,873













Deferred gains and other liabilities









1,356

















1,369

















1,416

















1,447

















2,285













Total liabilities









410,129

















428,789

















384,436

















383,628

















395,980













Equity:

































































SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:

































































Common stock









293

















287

















287

















286

















286













Additional paid-in capital









480,904

















479,283

















477,661

















476,020

















474,433













Accumulated deficit









(196,089





)













(180,600





)













(154,374





)













(138,028





)













(125,609





)









Shares held in treasury









(9,628





)













(8,110





)













(8,110





)













(8,110





)













(8,071





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax









8,234

















7,141

















9,223

















7,449

















7,506





















283,714

















298,001

















324,687

















337,617

















348,545













Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries









321

















321

















321

















321

















321













Total equity









284,035

















298,322

















325,008

















337,938

















348,866













Total liabilities and equity





$





694,164













$





727,111













$





709,444













$





721,566













$





744,846















































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)





































Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31, 2025

















Dec. 31, 2024

















Sep. 30, 2024

















Jun. 30, 2024

















Mar. 31, 2024















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

































































Net Loss





$





(15,489





)









$





(26,226





)









$





(16,346





)









$





(12,483





)









$





(23,069





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

































































Depreciation and amortization









12,810

















12,879

















12,928

















12,939

















12,882













Deferred financing costs amortization









43

















254

















298

















297

















295













Stock-based compensation expense









1,627

















1,622

















1,604

















1,587

















1,645













Debt discount amortization









226

















1,799

















2,061

















1,993

















1,926













Allowance for credit losses









(407





)













59

















101

















39

















3













(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments









(5,809





)













(11,624





)













(1,821





)













(37





)













1













Losses on debt extinguishment









—

















28,252

















—

















—

















—













Derivative (gains) losses









(125





)













536

















(67





)













(104





)













543













Interest on finance lease









1

















2

















—

















1

















—













Settlements on derivative transactions, net









(373





)













—

















—

















—

















164













Currency losses (gains)









1,196

















(1,308





)













1,717

















560

















80













Deferred income taxes









(1,725





)













(4,766





)













(3,281





)













(3,790





)













(1,845





)









Equity (earnings) losses









(889





)













(1,430





)













(1,012





)













(966





)













1,100













Dividends received from equity investees









—

















—

















1,498

















1,418

















—













Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

































































Accounts receivables









5,333

















5,448

















(7,411





)













(6,928





)













4,291













Other assets









(1,681





)













1,338

















1,032

















(2,395





)













(1,290





)









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(6,204





)













1,693

















9,325

















(4,378





)













(3,895





)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









(11,466





)













8,528

















626

















(12,247





)













(7,169





)









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

































































Purchases of property and equipment









(20,795





)













(3,010





)













(210





)













(658





)













(3,416





)









Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment









8,472

















22,441

















2,331

















86

















—













Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(12,323





)













19,431

















2,121

















(572





)













(3,416





)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

































































Payments on long-term debt









(5,000





)













(2,479





)













(7,770





)













(6,533





)













(7,530





)









Payments on debt extinguishment









—

















(328,712





)













—

















—

















—













Payments on debt extinguishment cost









—

















(3,671





)













—

















—

















—













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs









(396





)













345,192

















—

















—

















—













Payments on finance leases









(9





)













(13





)













(10





)













(9





)













(9





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants









—

















—

















38

















102

















—













Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting









(1,518





)













—

















—

















(39





)













(3,850





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(6,923





)













10,317

















(7,742





)













(6,479





)













(11,389





)









Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents









—

















—

















(1





)













(1





)













2













Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents









(30,712





)













38,276

















(4,996





)













(19,299





)













(21,972





)









Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period









76,140

















37,864

















42,860

















62,159

















84,131













Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period





$





45,428













$





76,140













$





37,864













$





42,860













$





62,159















































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS





























Owned

















Managed

















Total

















March 31, 2025















































AHTS













—

















2

















2













FSV













22

















1

















23













PSV













21

















—

















21













Liftboats













7

















—

















7

























50

















3

















53















December 31, 2024















































AHTS













—

















2

















2













FSV













22

















1

















23













PSV













21

















—

















21













Liftboats













8

















—

















8

























51

















3

















54



































































