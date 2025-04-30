SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Key Operational Updates

SEACOR Marine reported Q1 2025 revenues of $55.5 million, an operating loss of $5.3 million, and net loss of $15.5 million.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. announced its first-quarter results for 2025, reporting consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million, an operating loss of $5.3 million, and a direct vessel profit of $13.6 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, revenues decreased by 11.6% and utilization fell to 60%, while average day rates remained stable at $18,825. The net loss narrowed to $15.5 million from a year-earlier loss of $23.1 million. The company highlighted the completion of a significant vessel sale, generating $7.5 million and aiding in repurchasing shares and funding new construction projects. SEACOR Marine's CEO, John Gellert, noted the impact of seasonal low utilization and stable rates, while optimistic about future tendering activities in international markets and the company's strategic focus on higher specification vessels.
Potential Positives
- First quarter 2025 net loss of $15.5 million represents a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $26.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Completed the sale of a liftboat for $7.5 million, resulting in a gain of $5.6 million, which contributes positively to cash flow and financial position.
- Executed a successful repurchase of shares and warrants representing 9.1% of outstanding shares, simplifying the capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.
- Increased Direct Vessel Profit margin from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 to 24.5%, indicating improved profitability per vessel despite lower revenue and higher expenses in the quarter.
Potential Negatives
- Consolidated operating revenues decreased by 11.6% from the first quarter of 2024 and 20.5% from the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a downward trend in financial performance.
- Reported a net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, which, while improved from the prior year, reflects ongoing financial struggles.
- Fleet utilization dropped to 60%, down from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024, pointing to potential inefficiencies and decreased demand for services.
FAQ
What were SEACOR Marine's first quarter 2025 revenues?
SEACOR Marine reported consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How did the operating loss change from last year?
The operating loss improved to $5.3 million in Q1 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q1 2024.
What was the direct vessel profit (DVP) for Q1 2025?
The direct vessel profit for SEACOR Marine in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.6 million.
What was the company’s net loss per share in Q1 2025?
The net loss per share for SEACOR Marine in Q1 2025 was $0.56 for both basic and diluted shares.
What significant asset sales did SEACOR Marine complete?
SEACOR Marine completed the sale of a PSV for $33.2 million, resulting in a gain of $20.6 million.
HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $55.5 million, operating loss was $5.3 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)
(1)
was $13.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $62.8 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $69.8 million, operating income of $10.6 million, and DVP of $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Notable first quarter items include:
11.6% decrease in revenues from the first quarter of 2024 and a 20.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Average day rates of $18,825, a 1.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and flat from the fourth quarter of 2024.
60% utilization, a decrease from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and from 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
DVP margin of 24.5%, an increase from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to $5.2 million of drydocking and major repairs during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.
Completed the sale of one 2005 built liftboat which had been in long-term layup for total proceeds of $7.5 million and a gain of $5.6 million.
At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Company had three vessels as held for sale, consisting of two platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) and one fast supply vessel (“FSV”). The sales of these vessels closed in April 2025 for total proceeds of $33.2 million and a gain of $20.6 million, and the proceeds were used to (a) fund the repurchase of shares and warrants from Carlyle and (b) partially fund the construction of two new PSVs scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027.
For the first quarter of 2025, net loss was $15.5 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 of $23.1 million ($0.84 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter 2025 results compare to a net loss of $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2024. All per share calculations do not reflect the share and warrant repurchase that occurred on April 4, 2025 as further discussed below.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“The first quarter results reflect lower utilization during our seasonally low first quarter, as well as flat average rates compared to the last two quarters of 2024. We typically target maintenance, drydocking and repositioning activities during the first quarter to take advantage of seasonality. Such activities accounted for a higher percentage of our utilization loss this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024, although the associated expenses were substantially down. Average rates held stable for a third consecutive quarter, despite continued market softness in the North Sea and the Gulf of America, as well as customer delays in Mexico.
We continue to see healthy tendering activity in international markets where SEACOR Marine is active, such as South America, West Africa and the Middle East. We have reduced our exposure in the North Sea, and will be closely monitoring our customer activity in the U.S., particularly in the decommissioning market in the Gulf of America, as we enter the seasonally higher quarters of the year.
As previously announced, on April 4, 2025, we repurchased shares and warrants representing 9.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, assuming the full exercise of the warrants, from Carlyle. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $12.9 million. This was a unique opportunity to buy back a significant number of shares and warrants in a single block, and to simplify our capital structure by eliminating all outstanding warrants. We funded this repurchase with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of one PSV built in 2014 that was classified as held for sale at the end of the first quarter.
I am confident about SEACOR Marine’s positioning for the rest of 2025, even in an unpredictable macro environment. We have mostly rotated out of markets with high spot exposure and/or lower specification assets. We have a modern fleet, with additional high specification vessels scheduled to deliver in less than two years.”
___________________
(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Operating Revenues
$
55,499
$
62,770
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
41,928
48,099
Administrative and general
11,486
11,917
Lease expense
337
481
Depreciation and amortization
12,810
12,882
66,561
73,379
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
5,809
(1
)
Operating Loss
(5,253
)
(10,610
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
436
593
Interest expense
(9,586
)
(10,309
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
125
(543
)
Foreign currency losses, net
(1,196
)
(80
)
Other, net
—
(95
)
(10,221
)
(10,434
)
Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(15,474
)
(21,044
)
Income Tax Expense
904
925
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(16,378
)
(21,969
)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
889
(1,100
)
Net Loss
$
(15,489
)
$
(23,069
)
Net Loss Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.84
)
Diluted
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.84
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
27,908,297
27,343,604
Diluted
27,908,297
27,343,604
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
18,825
$
18,901
$
18,879
$
19,141
$
19,042
Fleet Utilization
60
%
72
%
67
%
69
%
62
%
Fleet Available Days
(2)
4,583
4,870
5,026
4,994
5,005
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
51,933
$
66,095
$
63,313
$
65,649
$
59,263
Bareboat charter
708
364
372
364
364
Other marine services
2,858
3,349
5,231
3,854
3,143
55,499
69,808
68,916
69,867
62,770
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
18,537
20,365
21,940
21,566
21,670
Repairs and maintenance
8,520
10,433
9,945
10,244
9,763
Drydocking
3,869
2,467
6,068
6,210
6,706
Insurance and loss reserves
2,153
2,473
2,584
3,099
1,738
Fuel, lubes and supplies
4,546
4,884
6,574
3,966
4,523
Other
4,303
6,104
5,796
4,435
3,699
41,928
46,726
52,907
49,520
48,099
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
13,571
23,082
16,009
20,347
14,671
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
337
347
364
486
481
Administrative and general
11,486
10,888
11,019
10,889
11,917
Depreciation and amortization
12,810
12,879
12,928
12,939
12,882
24,633
24,114
24,311
24,314
25,280
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
5,809
11,624
1,821
37
(1
)
Operating (Loss) Income
(5,253
)
10,592
(6,481
)
(3,930
)
(10,610
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
436
372
358
445
593
Interest expense
(9,586
)
(10,001
)
(10,127
)
(10,190
)
(10,309
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
125
(536
)
67
104
(543
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
(31,923
)
—
—
—
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net
(1,196
)
1,308
(1,717
)
(560
)
(80
)
Other, net
—
187
29
—
(95
)
(10,221
)
(40,593
)
(11,390
)
(10,201
)
(10,434
)
Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(15,474
)
(30,001
)
(17,871
)
(14,131
)
(21,044
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
904
(2,345
)
(513
)
(682
)
925
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(16,378
)
(27,656
)
(17,358
)
(13,449
)
(21,969
)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
889
1,430
1,012
966
(1,100
)
Net Loss
$
(15,489
)
$
(26,226
)
$
(16,346
)
$
(12,483
)
$
(23,069
)
Net Loss Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.84
)
Diluted
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.84
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
27,908
27,773
27,773
27,729
27,344
Diluted
27,908
27,773
27,773
27,729
27,344
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
29,488
28,950
28,950
28,941
28,906
_______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
United States, primarily Gulf of America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
23,874
$
26,116
$
17,188
$
22,356
$
28,156
Fleet utilization
25
%
45
%
42
%
37
%
27
%
Fleet available days
1,121
920
920
921
927
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
153
75
116
179
137
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
(2)
173
184
175
127
182
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
6,765
$
10,744
$
6,593
$
7,697
$
6,957
Other marine services
235
1,114
1,188
480
1,026
7,000
11,858
7,781
8,177
7,983
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
6,486
6,097
6,297
6,284
5,781
Repairs and maintenance
1,479
1,680
1,655
1,879
1,404
Drydocking
1,066
1,451
2,615
2,570
1,968
Insurance and loss reserves
702
854
799
943
396
Fuel, lubes and supplies
819
854
964
866
667
Other
349
229
225
226
(171
)
10,901
11,165
12,555
12,768
10,045
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit
(1)
$
(3,901
)
$
693
$
(4,774
)
$
(4,591
)
$
(2,062
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
136
$
136
$
140
$
141
$
138
Depreciation and amortization
3,705
3,196
3,194
3,194
2,750
Africa and Europe
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,294
$
16,895
$
18,875
$
18,580
$
15,197
Fleet utilization
70
%
73
%
77
%
74
%
76
%
Fleet available days
1,710
1,856
1,990
1,969
1,775
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
382
180
203
203
238
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
58
91
91
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
20,835
$
22,999
$
28,809
$
27,047
$
20,555
Other marine services
852
1,027
3,048
1,028
169
21,687
24,026
31,857
28,075
20,724
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,183
5,654
6,083
4,969
5,181
Repairs and maintenance
3,462
3,712
3,455
3,161
3,209
Drydocking
1,241
835
681
1,226
2,032
Insurance and loss reserves
594
577
599
819
334
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,180
2,226
2,514
1,170
1,287
Other
2,727
3,748
3,975
2,801
2,199
15,387
16,752
17,307
14,146
14,242
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
$
6,300
$
7,274
$
14,550
$
13,929
$
6,482
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
63
$
82
$
75
$
172
$
178
Depreciation and amortization
4,402
4,477
4,540
4,565
3,915
_______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of March 31, 2025.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,848
$
17,337
$
17,825
$
17,083
$
16,934
Fleet utilization
75
%
88
%
71
%
82
%
71
%
Fleet available days
1,170
1,266
1,288
1,296
1,365
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
82
30
229
168
224
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
15,710
$
19,385
$
16,411
$
18,073
$
16,477
Other marine services
292
635
375
619
350
16,002
20,020
16,786
18,692
16,827
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,927
5,470
5,769
6,930
5,963
Repairs and maintenance
2,505
3,574
3,318
3,443
2,712
Drydocking
1,031
(226
)
832
707
1,483
Insurance and loss reserves
702
804
927
798
618
Fuel, lubes and supplies
883
840
1,043
1,103
1,198
Other
881
1,305
1,131
989
1,000
10,929
11,767
13,020
13,970
12,974
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
$
5,073
$
8,253
$
3,766
$
4,722
$
3,853
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
83
$
72
$
73
$
71
$
85
Depreciation and amortization
3,230
3,272
3,261
3,247
3,496
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
22,084
$
21,390
$
21,984
$
22,437
$
28,308
Fleet utilization
67
%
73
%
63
%
71
%
58
%
Fleet available days
(2)
582
828
828
808
938
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
—
20
94
41
1
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
8,623
$
12,967
$
11,500
$
12,832
$
15,274
Bareboat charter
708
364
372
364
364
Other marine services
1,479
573
620
1,727
1,598
10,810
13,904
12,492
14,923
17,236
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,941
3,144
3,791
3,383
4,745
Repairs and maintenance
1,074
1,467
1,517
1,761
2,438
Drydocking
531
407
1,940
1,707
1,223
Insurance and loss reserves
155
238
259
539
390
Fuel, lubes and supplies
664
964
2,053
827
1,371
Other
346
822
465
419
671
4,711
7,042
10,025
8,636
10,838
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
$
6,099
$
6,862
$
2,467
$
6,287
$
6,398
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
55
$
57
$
76
$
102
$
80
Depreciation and amortization
1,473
1,934
1,933
1,933
2,721
_______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
AHTS
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
—
$
10,410
$
10,316
$
8,125
$
8,538
Fleet utilization
—
%
79
%
46
%
49
%
75
%
Fleet available days
—
178
334
364
364
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
—
28
87
29
—
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
58
91
91
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
15
$
1,465
$
1,576
$
1,459
$
2,331
Other marine services
9
—
13
219
—
24
1,465
1,589
1,678
2,331
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
1
$
595
$
981
$
1,045
$
1,064
Repairs and maintenance
38
128
239
465
220
Drydocking
—
5
436
280
68
Insurance and loss reserves
—
49
66
97
43
Fuel, lubes and supplies
66
25
90
69
616
Other
12
210
263
230
287
117
1,012
2,075
2,186
2,298
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
7
$
4
$
164
$
171
Depreciation and amortization
4
122
175
175
175
FSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
13,786
$
13,643
$
13,102
$
12,978
$
11,834
Fleet utilization
71
%
72
%
81
%
80
%
72
%
Fleet available days
1,980
2,024
2,024
2,002
2,002
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
135
118
96
128
216
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
90
92
83
36
91
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
19,357
$
19,992
$
21,606
$
20,698
$
17,081
Other marine services
762
416
1,012
516
126
20,119
20,408
22,618
21,214
17,207
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
4,933
$
5,078
$
5,637
$
5,829
$
5,649
Repairs and maintenance
2,983
4,480
4,378
4,572
3,093
Drydocking
353
426
448
457
1,869
Insurance and loss reserves
517
422
532
546
277
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,173
1,586
1,962
993
1,051
Other
1,782
2,456
2,238
1,850
1,649
11,741
14,448
15,195
14,247
13,588
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
$
4,932
$
4,746
$
4,744
$
4,746
$
4,744
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
PSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
19,424
$
17,912
$
21,819
$
20,952
$
19,133
Fleet utilization
55
%
72
%
58
%
66
%
53
%
Fleet available days
(1)
1,890
1,932
1,932
1,900
1,911
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
396
117
349
291
307
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
20,286
$
24,865
$
24,488
$
26,390
$
19,390
Bareboat charter
708
364
372
364
364
Other marine services
508
1,561
2,855
2,266
416
21,502
26,790
27,715
29,020
20,170
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
8,351
$
8,999
$
9,360
$
8,979
$
8,850
Repairs and maintenance
3,949
4,101
3,798
3,151
4,393
Drydocking
2,513
1,046
2,629
2,616
3,386
Insurance and loss reserves
631
618
636
1,037
395
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,594
2,379
3,594
1,575
1,889
Other
2,018
2,566
2,821
1,850
1,395
20,056
19,709
22,838
19,208
20,308
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
—
$
(3
)
$
3
$
—
Depreciation and amortization
4,133
4,122
4,117
4,128
4,073
_______________
(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
39,559
$
39,326
$
36,423
$
43,204
$
53,506
Fleet utilization
44
%
68
%
58
%
54
%
53
%
Fleet available days
713
736
736
728
728
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
87
41
109
143
78
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
83
92
92
91
91
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
12,275
$
19,773
$
15,643
$
17,102
$
20,461
Other marine services
1,289
1,177
1,142
666
1,772
13,564
20,950
16,785
17,768
22,233
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,247
$
5,678
$
5,926
$
6,842
$
6,140
Repairs and maintenance
1,571
1,722
1,531
2,054
2,035
Drydocking
1,003
990
2,555
2,857
1,383
Insurance and loss reserves
1,241
1,384
1,334
1,482
1,282
Fuel, lubes and supplies
712
894
928
1,329
967
Other
482
860
473
519
343
10,256
11,528
12,747
15,083
12,150
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
3,719
3,866
3,866
3,865
3,866
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
290
$
195
$
209
$
187
$
829
290
195
209
187
829
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5
$
15
$
36
$
(1,129
)
$
(33
)
Repairs and maintenance
(21
)
2
(1
)
2
22
Insurance and loss reserves
(236
)
—
16
(63
)
(259
)
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1
—
—
—
—
Other
9
12
1
(14
)
25
(242
)
29
52
(1,204
)
(245
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
337
$
340
$
363
$
319
$
310
Depreciation and amortization
22
23
26
25
24
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,988
$
59,491
$
35,601
$
40,605
$
59,593
Restricted cash
2,440
16,649
2,263
2,255
2,566
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss
63,946
69,888
76,497
70,770
58,272
Other
8,811
7,913
7,841
6,210
12,210
Tax receivable
1,602
1,601
983
983
983
Inventories
2,827
2,760
3,139
3,117
2,516
Prepaid expenses and other
6,075
4,406
4,840
5,659
3,425
Assets held for sale
12,195
10,943
—
500
500
Total current assets
140,884
173,651
131,164
130,099
140,065
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
881,961
900,414
921,445
921,443
919,139
Accumulated depreciation
(365,422
)
(367,448
)
(362,604
)
(349,799
)
(337,001
)
516,539
532,966
558,841
571,644
582,138
Construction in progress
27,248
11,904
11,935
11,518
13,410
Net property and equipment
543,787
544,870
570,776
583,162
595,548
Right-of-use asset - operating leases
3,293
3,436
3,575
3,683
3,988
Right-of-use asset - finance leases
28
36
19
28
29
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies
4,507
3,541
2,046
2,641
3,122
Other assets
1,665
1,577
1,864
1,953
2,094
Total assets
$
694,164
$
727,111
$
709,444
$
721,566
$
744,846
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
540
$
606
$
494
$
861
$
1,285
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
11
17
17
26
33
Current portion of long-term debt
30,000
27,500
28,605
28,605
28,605
Accounts payable
28,445
29,236
22,744
17,790
23,453
Other current liabilities
16,414
27,683
28,808
23,795
21,067
Total current liabilities
75,410
85,042
80,668
71,077
74,443
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,926
2,982
3,221
3,276
3,390
Long-term finance lease liabilities
17
20
4
5
—
Long-term debt
310,108
317,339
272,325
277,740
281,989
Deferred income taxes
20,312
22,037
26,802
30,083
33,873
Deferred gains and other liabilities
1,356
1,369
1,416
1,447
2,285
Total liabilities
410,129
428,789
384,436
383,628
395,980
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
293
287
287
286
286
Additional paid-in capital
480,904
479,283
477,661
476,020
474,433
Accumulated deficit
(196,089
)
(180,600
)
(154,374
)
(138,028
)
(125,609
)
Shares held in treasury
(9,628
)
(8,110
)
(8,110
)
(8,110
)
(8,071
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
8,234
7,141
9,223
7,449
7,506
283,714
298,001
324,687
337,617
348,545
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
321
321
321
321
321
Total equity
284,035
298,322
325,008
337,938
348,866
Total liabilities and equity
$
694,164
$
727,111
$
709,444
$
721,566
$
744,846
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Loss
$
(15,489
)
$
(26,226
)
$
(16,346
)
$
(12,483
)
$
(23,069
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,810
12,879
12,928
12,939
12,882
Deferred financing costs amortization
43
254
298
297
295
Stock-based compensation expense
1,627
1,622
1,604
1,587
1,645
Debt discount amortization
226
1,799
2,061
1,993
1,926
Allowance for credit losses
(407
)
59
101
39
3
(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
(5,809
)
(11,624
)
(1,821
)
(37
)
1
Losses on debt extinguishment
—
28,252
—
—
—
Derivative (gains) losses
(125
)
536
(67
)
(104
)
543
Interest on finance lease
1
2
—
1
—
Settlements on derivative transactions, net
(373
)
—
—
—
164
Currency losses (gains)
1,196
(1,308
)
1,717
560
80
Deferred income taxes
(1,725
)
(4,766
)
(3,281
)
(3,790
)
(1,845
)
Equity (earnings) losses
(889
)
(1,430
)
(1,012
)
(966
)
1,100
Dividends received from equity investees
—
—
1,498
1,418
—
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables
5,333
5,448
(7,411
)
(6,928
)
4,291
Other assets
(1,681
)
1,338
1,032
(2,395
)
(1,290
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(6,204
)
1,693
9,325
(4,378
)
(3,895
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(11,466
)
8,528
626
(12,247
)
(7,169
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(20,795
)
(3,010
)
(210
)
(658
)
(3,416
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
8,472
22,441
2,331
86
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(12,323
)
19,431
2,121
(572
)
(3,416
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt
(5,000
)
(2,479
)
(7,770
)
(6,533
)
(7,530
)
Payments on debt extinguishment
—
(328,712
)
—
—
—
Payments on debt extinguishment cost
—
(3,671
)
—
—
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs
(396
)
345,192
—
—
—
Payments on finance leases
(9
)
(13
)
(10
)
(9
)
(9
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants
—
—
38
102
—
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting
(1,518
)
—
—
(39
)
(3,850
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(6,923
)
10,317
(7,742
)
(6,479
)
(11,389
)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
—
—
(1
)
(1
)
2
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
(30,712
)
38,276
(4,996
)
(19,299
)
(21,972
)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
76,140
37,864
42,860
62,159
84,131
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
45,428
$
76,140
$
37,864
$
42,860
$
62,159
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
Managed
Total
March 31, 2025
AHTS
—
2
2
FSV
22
1
23
PSV
21
—
21
Liftboats
7
—
7
50
3
53
December 31, 2024
AHTS
—
2
2
FSV
22
1
23
PSV
21
—
21
Liftboats
8
—
8
51
3
54
