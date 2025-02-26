News & Insights

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Consolidated Revenues of $69.8 Million and Net Loss of $26.2 Million

February 26, 2025 — 05:30 pm EST

SEACOR Marine reported Q4 2024 revenues of $69.8M, net loss of $26.2M, and completed $328.7M debt refinancing.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. reported its fourth quarter results for 2024, highlighting operating revenues of $69.8 million, a decrease from $73.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company experienced an operating income of $10.6 million, marked by notable items such as a 4.5% revenue decrease year-over-year but a 1.3% increase compared to the previous quarter. Average day rates rose by 4.8% to $18,901, and fleet utilization improved to 72%. However, the company faced a net loss of $26.2 million, contrasting with a net income of $5.7 million in Q4 2023. Key developments included a refinancing of $328.7 million in debt into a new facility due in 2029, alongside the sale of two vessels for $22.5 million. CEO John Gellert noted improvements in operating performance, although challenges remain in certain regions. The outlook for 2025 appears optimistic despite soft market conditions in some areas.

Potential Positives

  • Consolidated operating revenues for Q4 2024 were $69.8 million, showing an improvement over the operating loss of $6.5 million in Q3 2024.
  • Fourth quarter average day rates increased by 4.8% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting improved pricing power in the market.
  • Fleet utilization rose to 72%, indicating improved operational efficiency compared to prior quarters.
  • Successfully refinanced $328.7 million of debt into a new credit facility maturing in 2029, providing easier financial management and extending maturity timelines.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net loss of $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a substantial decline compared to a net income of $5.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • One-time loss of $31.9 million recognized on debt extinguishment as part of refinancing, reflecting potential financial strain and increasing liabilities.
  • DVP margin decreased to 33.1% from 40.8% in the same quarter last year, indicating reduced overall profitability despite increased average day rates and improved utilization.

FAQ

What are SEACOR Marine's Q4 2024 financial highlights?

For Q4 2024, SEACOR Marine reported $69.8 million in revenues and a net loss of $26.2 million.

How did SEACOR Marine's performance compare with Q4 2023?

In Q4 2024, revenues decreased by 4.5% from $73.1 million in Q4 2023, and there was a net income of $5.7 million in 2023.

What caused the one-time loss on debt extinguishment?

The one-time loss of $31.9 million was primarily due to refinancing $328.7 million of principal debt into a new credit facility.

How did vessel utilization change in Q4 2024?

Vessel utilization increased to 72% in Q4 2024, from 71% in Q4 2023 and 67% in Q3 2024.

What future developments did SEACOR Marine announce?

SEACOR Marine plans to construct two new PSVs, funded partly by proceeds from vessel sales, with deliveries expected in late 2026 and early 2027.

$SMHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SMHI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $69.8 million, operating income was $10.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)

(1)

was $23.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $73.1 million, operating income of $22.6 million, and DVP of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $68.9 million, operating loss of $6.5 million, and DVP of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Notable fourth quarter items include:




  • 4.5% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1.3% increase from the third quarter of 2024.


  • Average day rates of $18,901, a 4.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, and flat from the third quarter of 2024.


  • 72% utilization, an increase from 71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 67% in the third quarter of 2024.


  • DVP margin of 33.1%, a decrease from 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to $3.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.


  • Refinancing of $328.7 million of principal indebtedness under multiple debt facilities, including $125.0 million previously due in 2026, into a single new credit facility due in the fourth quarter of 2029.


  • In connection with the refinancing, recognized a one-time loss of $31.9 million on debt extinguishment, of which $28.3 million was non-cash and primarily comprised of extinguishment of unamortized debt discounts.


  • Completed the sale of two anchor handling towing supply vessels (“AHTS”) for total proceeds of $22.5 million and a gain of $15.6 million, the proceeds of which will be used to partially fund the construction payments for two new PSVs.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024.



Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:



“The fourth quarter results reflect a substantial improvement in operating performance compared with the prior quarters of 2024. This performance improvement was due mostly to fewer out-of-service days for repairs and drydockings which translated into improved utilization across most segments. We also benefited from having all our premium liftboats available and employed most of the quarter and currently plan to commence the permanent repairs of one of our U.S. flag premium liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which should provide us the opportunity to maximize utilization on these liftboats as seasonal activity improves in the Gulf of America. During the quarter, we did see soft market conditions in the North Sea as well as customer delays in programmed activities in Mexico and the U.S.



Looking at the rest of 2025, we continue to see a healthy level of inquiries across most of our international markets with the notable exception of the North Sea and Mexico, where regulatory or financial hurdles are subduing demand for oil and gas services. In the U.S., we see significant challenges for offshore wind in the near term, but the backlog of mandatory maintenance and decommissioning activity in the Gulf of America should ultimately lead to increased levels of activity on the shelf. Although we are not immune to the mid-cycle lull in offshore drilling activity worldwide, I remain optimistic that our fleet mix is well positioned to meet current demand expectations.



As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we entered into a new senior secured term loan of up to $391.0 million with an affiliate of EnTrust Global, which significantly simplified our debt capital structure into a single credit facility maturing in 2029. Importantly, this new credit facility addressed $125.0 million of near-term maturities previously due in 2026 to The Carlyle Group, inclusive of $35.0 million of convertible debt, eliminating approximately 10% of dilution overhang on the Company’s common stock. It also provided us with up to $41.0 million of borrowing capacity to finance the construction of two new PSVs, which we ordered during the fourth quarter of 2024. We had to fully amortize all debt discounts and issuance costs on the refinanced debt, including the shipyard financing with affiliates of COSCO, generating a $31.9 million one-time loss, of which $28.3 million was non-cash, but, in my view, the benefits of the refinancing and its support for the Company’s order for two new PSVs far outweigh the one-time loss.



I am particularly excited about this PSV order as we expand and complement our fleet of modern and fuel efficient PSVs. This is a continuation of our asset rotation strategy aimed at renewing our fleet with high-specification, environmentally efficient assets. The vessels are scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, respectively. We will partly fund this new construction program with the $22.5 million of proceeds from the sale of our last remaining AHTS vessels, marking our exit from the AHTS asset class effective January 2025.”


_______________












(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.




SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.




Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.


For all other requests, contact

InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)




(in thousands, except share data)









Three Months Ended December 31,







Year ended December 31,










2024







2023







2024







2023



Operating Revenues

$
69,808


$
73,083


$
271,361


$
279,511

Costs and Expenses:












Operating


46,726



43,269



197,252



159,650

Administrative and general


10,888



11,547



44,713



49,183

Lease expense


347



679



1,678



2,748

Depreciation and amortization


12,879



13,022



51,628



53,821




70,840



68,517



295,271



265,402

Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net


11,624



18,057



13,481



21,409

Operating Income (Loss)


10,592



22,623



(10,429
)


35,518

Other Income (Expense):












Interest income


372



222



1,768



1,444

Interest expense


(10,001
)


(10,444
)


(40,627
)


(37,504
)

Loss on debt extinguishment


(31,923
)







(31,923
)


(2,004
)

Derivative (losses) gains, net


(536
)


608



(908
)


608

Foreign currency gains (losses), net


1,308



(1,276
)


(1,049
)


(2,133
)

Other, net


187








121









(40,593
)


(10,890
)


(72,618
)


(39,589
)

(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies


(30,001
)


11,733



(83,047
)


(4,071
)

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense


(2,345
)


6,378



(2,615
)


8,799

(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies


(27,656
)


5,355



(80,432
)


(12,870
)

Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies


1,430



374



2,308



3,556

Net (Loss) Income

$
(26,226
)

$
5,729


$
(78,124
)

$
(9,314
)














Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:












Basic

$
(0.94
)

$
0.21


$
(2.82
)

$
(0.34
)

Diluted

$
(0.94
)

$
0.20


$
(2.82
)

$
(0.34
)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:












Basic


27,773,200



27,182,496



27,655,289



27,082,391

Diluted


27,773,200



28,400,684



27,655,289



27,082,391








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)




(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)























Three Months Ended








Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023






Time Charter Statistics:
















Average Rates Per Day

$
18,901


$
18,879


$
19,141


$
19,042


$
18,031


Fleet Utilization


72
%


67
%


69
%


62
%


71
%

Fleet Available Days

(2)


4,870



5,026



4,994



5,005



5,170


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
66,095


$
63,313


$
65,649


$
59,263


$
66,498


Bareboat charter


364



372



364



364



368


Other marine services


3,349



5,231



3,854



3,143



6,217





69,808



68,916



69,867



62,770



73,083


Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel


20,365



21,940



21,566



21,670



22,080


Repairs and maintenance


10,433



9,945



10,244



9,763



7,604


Drydocking


2,467



6,068



6,210



6,706



2,561


Insurance and loss reserves


2,473



2,584



3,099



1,738



2,944


Fuel, lubes and supplies


4,884



6,574



3,966



4,523



3,683


Other


6,104



5,796



4,435



3,699



4,397





46,726



52,907



49,520



48,099



43,269


Direct Vessel Profit

(1)


23,082



16,009



20,347



14,671



29,814


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Lease expense


347



364



486



481



679


Administrative and general


10,888



11,019



10,889



11,917



11,547


Depreciation and amortization


12,879



12,928



12,939



12,882



13,022





24,114



24,311



24,314



25,280



25,248


Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net


11,624



1,821



37



(1
)


18,057


Operating Income (Loss)


10,592



(6,481
)


(3,930
)


(10,610
)


22,623


Other Income (Expense):
















Interest income


372



358



445



593



222


Interest expense


(10,001
)


(10,127
)


(10,190
)


(10,309
)


(10,444
)

Derivative (losses) gains, net


(536
)


67



104



(543
)


608


Loss on debt extinguishment


(31,923
)





















Foreign currency gains (losses), net


1,308



(1,717
)


(560
)


(80
)


(1,276
)

Other, net


187



29








(95
)









(40,593
)


(11,390
)


(10,201
)


(10,434
)


(10,890
)

(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies


(30,001
)


(17,871
)


(14,131
)


(21,044
)


11,733


Income Tax (Benefit) Expense


(2,345
)


(513
)


(682
)


925



6,378


(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies


(27,656
)


(17,358
)


(13,449
)


(21,969
)


5,355


Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies


1,430



1,012



966



(1,100
)


374


Net (Loss) Income

$
(26,226
)

$
(16,346
)

$
(12,483
)

$
(23,069
)

$
5,729



















Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:
















Basic

$
(0.94
)

$
(0.59
)

$
(0.45
)

$
(0.84
)

$
0.21


Diluted

$
(0.94
)

$
(0.59
)

$
(0.45
)

$
(0.84
)

$
0.20


Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
















Basic


27,773



27,773



27,729



27,344



27,182


Diluted


27,773



27,773



27,729



27,344



28,401


Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End


28,950



28,950



28,941



28,906



28,489



_______________
















(1)
See full description of footnote above.

(2)
Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT




(in thousands, except statistics)











Three Months Ended








Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023








United States, primarily Gulf of America
















































































Time Charter Statistics:
















Average rates per day worked

$
26,116


$
17,188


$
22,356


$
28,156


$
22,584


Fleet utilization


45
%


42
%


37
%


27
%


50
%

Fleet available days


920



920



921



927



1,152


Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


75



116



179



137



61


Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

(2)


184



175



127



182



254


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
10,744


$
6,593


$
7,697


$
6,957


$
12,929


Other marine services


1,114



1,188



480



1,026



5,346





11,858



7,781



8,177



7,983



18,275


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel


6,097



6,297



6,284



5,781



6,906


Repairs and maintenance


1,680



1,655



1,879



1,404



819


Drydocking


1,451



2,615



2,570



1,968



303


Insurance and loss reserves


854



799



943



396



1,297


Fuel, lubes and supplies


854



964



866



667



1,032


Other


229



225



226



(171
)


475





11,165



12,555



12,768



10,045



10,832


Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)

(1)

$
693


$
(4,774
)

$
(4,591
)

$
(2,062
)

$
7,443


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Lease expense

$
136


$
140


$
141


$
138


$
141


Depreciation and amortization


3,196



3,194



3,194



2,750



3,479





















Africa and Europe




























































Time Charter Statistics:
















Average rates per day worked

$
16,895


$
18,875


$
18,580


$
15,197


$
15,233


Fleet utilization


73
%


77
%


74
%


76
%


82
%

Fleet available days


1,856



1,990



1,969



1,775



1,748


Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


180



203



203



238



124


Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status







58



91



91



92


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
22,999


$
28,809


$
27,047


$
20,555


$
21,791


Other marine services


1,027



3,048



1,028



169



189





24,026



31,857



28,075



20,724



21,980


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel


5,654



6,083



4,969



5,181



6,007


Repairs and maintenance


3,712



3,455



3,161



3,209



2,807


Drydocking


835



681



1,226



2,032



1,298


Insurance and loss reserves


577



599



819



334



416


Fuel, lubes and supplies


2,226



2,514



1,170



1,287



623


Other


3,748



3,975



2,801



2,199



2,267





16,752



17,307



14,146



14,242



13,418


Direct Vessel Profit

(1)

$
7,274


$
14,550


$
13,929


$
6,482


$
8,562


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Lease expense

$
82


$
75


$
172


$
178


$
289


Depreciation and amortization


4,477



4,540



4,565



3,915



3,747



_______________
















(1)
See full description of footnote above.

(2)
Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of December 31, 2024.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)




(in thousands, except statistics)












Three Months Ended










Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023





Middle East and Asia











































































Time Charter Statistics:















Average rates per day worked

$
17,337


$
17,825


$
17,083


$
16,934


$
17,590

Fleet utilization


88
%


71
%


82
%


71
%


69
%

Fleet available days


1,266



1,288



1,296



1,365



1,461

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


30



229



168



224



360

Operating Revenues:















Time charter

$
19,385


$
16,411


$
18,073


$
16,477


$
17,729

Other marine services


635



375



619



350



539




20,020



16,786



18,692



16,827



18,268

Direct Costs and Expenses:















Operating:















Personnel


5,470



5,769



6,930



5,963



5,522

Repairs and maintenance


3,574



3,318



3,443



2,712



2,590

Drydocking


(226
)


832



707



1,483



624

Insurance and loss reserves


804



927



798



618



1,022

Fuel, lubes and supplies


840



1,043



1,103



1,198



1,242

Other


1,305



1,131



989



1,000



1,133




11,767



13,020



13,970



12,974



12,133

Direct Vessel Profit

(1)

$
8,253


$
3,766


$
4,722


$
3,853


$
6,135

Other Costs and Expenses:















Lease expense

$
72


$
73


$
71


$
85


$
158

Depreciation and amortization


3,272



3,261



3,247



3,496



3,643



















Latin America























































Time Charter Statistics:















Average rates per day worked

$
21,390


$
21,984


$
22,437


$
28,308


$
20,745

Fleet utilization


73
%


63
%


71
%


58
%


84
%

Fleet available days

(2)


828



828



808



938



809

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


20



94



41



1






Operating Revenues:















Time charter

$
12,967


$
11,500


$
12,832


$
15,274


$
14,049

Bareboat charter


364



372



364



364



368

Other marine services


573



620



1,727



1,598



143




13,904



12,492



14,923



17,236



14,560

Direct Costs and Expenses:















Operating:















Personnel


3,144



3,791



3,383



4,745



3,645

Repairs and maintenance


1,467



1,517



1,761



2,438



1,388

Drydocking


407



1,940



1,707



1,223



336

Insurance and loss reserves


238



259



539



390



209

Fuel, lubes and supplies


964



2,053



827



1,371



786

Other


822



465



419



671



522




7,042



10,025



8,636



10,838



6,886

Direct Vessel Profit

(1)

$
6,862


$
2,467


$
6,287


$
6,398


$
7,674

Other Costs and Expenses:















Lease expense

$
57


$
76


$
102


$
80


$
91

Depreciation and amortization


1,934



1,933



1,933



2,721



2,153


_______________
















(1)
See full description of footnote above.

(2)
Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS




(in thousands, except statistics)











Three Months Ended








Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023








AHTS
















































































Time Charter Statistics:
















Average rates per day worked

$
10,410


$
10,316


$
8,125


$
8,538


$
8,937


Fleet utilization


79
%


46
%


49
%


75
%


64
%

Fleet available days


178



334



364



364



368


Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


28



87



29








41


Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status







58



91



91



92


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
1,465


$
1,576


$
1,459


$
2,331


$
2,102


Other marine services







13



219








6





1,465



1,589



1,678



2,331



2,108


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel

$
595


$
981


$
1,045


$
1,064


$
944


Repairs and maintenance


128



239



465



220



612


Drydocking


5



436



280



68



58


Insurance and loss reserves


49



66



97



43



73


Fuel, lubes and supplies


25



90



69



616



375


Other


210



263



230



287



295





1,012



2,075



2,186



2,298



2,357


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Lease expense

$
7


$
4


$
164


$
171


$
253


Depreciation and amortization


122



175



175



175



175





















FSV




























































Time Charter Statistics:
















Average rates per day worked

$
13,643


$
13,102


$
12,978


$
11,834


$
11,841


Fleet utilization


72
%


81
%


80
%


72
%


74
%

Fleet available days


2,024



2,024



2,002



2,002



2,105


Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


118



96



128



216



337


Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status


92



83



36



91



92


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
19,992


$
21,606


$
20,698


$
17,081


$
18,502


Other marine services


416



1,012



516



126



163





20,408



22,618



21,214



17,207



18,665


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel

$
5,078


$
5,637


$
5,829


$
5,649


$
5,320


Repairs and maintenance


4,480



4,378



4,572



3,093



2,691


Drydocking


426



448



457



1,869



1,710


Insurance and loss reserves


422



532



546



277



507


Fuel, lubes and supplies


1,586



1,962



993



1,051



1,441


Other


2,456



2,238



1,850



1,649



1,632





14,448



15,195



14,247



13,588



13,301


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Depreciation and amortization

$
4,746


$
4,744


$
4,746


$
4,744


$
4,879

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)




(in thousands, except statistics)











Three Months Ended








Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023








PSV
















































































Time Charter Statistics:
















Average rates per day worked

$
17,912


$
21,819


$
20,952


$
19,133


$
19,778


Fleet utilization


72
%


58
%


66
%


53
%


77
%

Fleet available days

(1)


1,932



1,932



1,900



1,911



1,902


Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


117



349



291



307



109


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
24,865


$
24,488


$
26,390


$
19,390


$
29,140


Bareboat charter


364



372



364



364



368


Other marine services


1,561



2,855



2,266



416



595





26,790



27,715



29,020



20,170



30,103


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel

$
8,999


$
9,360


$
8,979


$
8,850


$
9,017


Repairs and maintenance


4,101



3,798



3,151



4,393



3,520


Drydocking


1,046



2,629



2,616



3,386



472


Insurance and loss reserves


618



636



1,037



395



690


Fuel, lubes and supplies


2,379



3,594



1,575



1,889



1,027


Other


2,566



2,821



1,850



1,395



1,922





19,709



22,838



19,208



20,308



16,648


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Lease expense

$




$
(3
)

$
3


$




$




Depreciation and amortization


4,122



4,117



4,128



4,073



4,073



_______________












(1)
Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)




(in thousands, except statistics)











Three Months Ended








Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023








Liftboats
















































































Time Charter Statistics:
















Average rates per day worked

$
39,326


$
36,423


$
43,204


$
53,506


$
40,181


Fleet utilization


68
%


58
%


54
%


53
%


52
%

Fleet available days


736



736



728



728



795


Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings


41



109



143



78



60


Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status


92



92



91



91



162


Operating Revenues:
















Time charter

$
19,773


$
15,643


$
17,102


$
20,461


$
16,754


Other marine services


1,177



1,142



666



1,772



4,666





20,950



16,785



17,768



22,233



21,420


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel

$
5,678


$
5,926


$
6,842


$
6,140


$
5,316


Repairs and maintenance


1,722



1,531



2,054



2,035



769


Drydocking


990



2,555



2,857



1,383



321


Insurance and loss reserves


1,384



1,334



1,482



1,282



1,554


Fuel, lubes and supplies


894



928



1,329



967



838


Other


860



473



519



343



531





11,528



12,747



15,083



12,150



9,329


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Depreciation and amortization


3,866



3,866



3,865



3,866



3,867





















Other Activity




























































Operating Revenues:
















Other marine services

$
195


$
209


$
187


$
829


$
787





195



209



187



829



787


Direct Costs and Expenses:
















Operating:
















Personnel

$
15


$
36


$
(1,129
)

$
(33
)

$
1,483


Repairs and maintenance


2



(1
)


2



22



12


Insurance and loss reserves







16



(63
)


(259
)


120


Fuel, lubes and supplies






















2


Other


12



1



(14
)


25



17





29



52



(1,204
)


(245
)


1,634


Other Costs and Expenses:
















Lease expense

$
340


$
363


$
319


$
310


$
426


Depreciation and amortization


23



26



25



24



28























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands)









Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023







ASSETS
















































Current Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$
59,491


$
35,601


$
40,605


$
59,593


$
67,455


Restricted cash


16,649



2,263



2,255



2,566



16,676


Receivables:
















Trade, net of allowance for credit loss


69,888



76,497



70,770



58,272



63,728


Other


7,913



7,841



6,210



12,210



11,049


Tax receivable


1,601



983



983



983



983


Inventories


2,760



3,139



3,117



2,516



1,609


Prepaid expenses and other


4,406



4,840



5,659



3,425



2,686


Assets held for sale


10,943








500



500



500


Total current assets


173,651



131,164



130,099



140,065



164,686


Property and Equipment:
















Historical cost


900,414



921,445



921,443



919,139



918,823


Accumulated depreciation


(367,448
)


(362,604
)


(349,799
)


(337,001
)


(324,141
)




532,966



558,841



571,644



582,138



594,682


Construction in progress


11,904



11,935



11,518



13,410



10,362


Net property and equipment


544,870



570,776



583,162



595,548



605,044


Right-of-use asset - operating leases


3,436



3,575



3,683



3,988



4,291


Right-of-use asset - finance leases


36



19



28



29



37


Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies


3,541



2,046



2,641



3,122



4,125


Other assets


1,577



1,864



1,953



2,094



2,153


Total assets

$
727,111


$
709,444


$
721,566


$
744,846


$
780,336



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


























Current Liabilities:
















Current portion of operating lease liabilities

$
606


$
494


$
861


$
1,285


$
1,591


Current portion of finance lease liabilities


17



17



26



33



35


Current portion of long-term debt


27,500



28,605



28,605



28,605



28,365


Accounts payable


29,236



22,744



17,790



23,453



27,562


Other current liabilities


27,683



28,808



23,795



21,067



19,533


Total current liabilities


85,042



80,668



71,077



74,443



77,086


Long-term operating lease liabilities


2,982



3,221



3,276



3,390



3,529


Long-term finance lease liabilities


20



4



5








6


Long-term debt


317,339



272,325



277,740



281,989



287,544


Deferred income taxes


22,037



26,802



30,083



33,873



35,718


Deferred gains and other liabilities


1,369



1,416



1,447



2,285



2,229


Total liabilities


428,789



384,436



383,628



395,980



406,112


Equity:
















SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
















Common stock


287



287



286



286



280


Additional paid-in capital


479,283



477,661



476,020



474,433



472,692


Accumulated deficit


(180,600
)


(154,374
)


(138,028
)


(125,609
)


(102,425
)

Shares held in treasury


(8,110
)


(8,110
)


(8,110
)


(8,071
)


(4,221
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax


7,141



9,223



7,449



7,506



7,577





298,001



324,687



337,617



348,545



373,903


Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


321



321



321



321



321


Total equity


298,322



325,008



337,938



348,866



374,224


Total liabilities and equity

$
727,111


$
709,444


$
721,566


$
744,846


$
780,336








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended








Dec. 31, 2024







Sep. 30, 2024







Jun. 30, 2024







Mar. 31, 2024







Dec. 31, 2023






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
















Net (Loss) Income

$
(26,226
)

$
(16,346
)

$
(12,483
)

$
(23,069
)

$
5,729


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
















Depreciation and amortization


12,879



12,928



12,939



12,882



13,022


Deferred financing costs amortization


254



298



297



295



279


Stock-based compensation expense


1,622



1,604



1,587



1,645



1,510


Debt discount amortization


1,799



2,061



1,993



1,926



1,862


Allowance for credit losses


59



101



39



3



266


(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments


(11,624
)


(1,821
)


(37
)


1



(18,057
)

Losses on debt extinguishment


28,252






















Derivative losses (gains)


536



(67
)


(104
)


543



(608
)

Interest on finance lease


2








1








1


Settlements on derivative transactions, net

















164







Currency (gains) losses


(1,308
)


1,717



560



80



1,276


Deferred income taxes


(4,766
)


(3,281
)


(3,790
)


(1,845
)


2,640


Equity (earnings) losses


(1,430
)


(1,012
)


(966
)


1,100



(374
)

Dividends received from equity investees







1,498



1,418








166


Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
















Accounts receivables


5,448



(7,411
)


(6,928
)


4,291



(3,472
)

Other assets


1,338



1,032



(2,395
)


(1,290
)


733


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


1,693



9,325



(4,378
)


(3,895
)


(6,456
)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


8,528



626



(12,247
)


(7,169
)


(1,483
)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
















Purchases of property and equipment


(3,010
)


(210
)


(658
)


(3,416
)


(3,644
)

Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment


22,441



2,331



86








36,692


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


19,431



2,121



(572
)


(3,416
)


33,048


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
















Payments on long-term debt


(2,479
)


(7,770
)


(6,533
)


(7,530
)


(6,173
)

Payments on debt extinguishment


(328,712
)





















Payments on debt extinguishment cost


(3,671
)





















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issue costs


345,192


















87


Payments on finance leases


(13
)


(10
)


(9
)


(9
)


(9
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs






















24


Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants







38



102












Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting












(39
)


(3,850
)






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


10,317



(7,742
)


(6,479
)


(11,389
)


(6,071
)

Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents







(1
)


(1
)


2



1


Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents


38,276



(4,996
)


(19,299
)


(21,972
)


25,495


Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period


37,864



42,860



62,159



84,131



58,636


Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$
76,140


$
37,864


$
42,860


$
62,159


$
84,131































































































































































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.




UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS









Owned







Leased-in







Managed







Total




December 31, 2024














AHTS












2



2

FSV


22








1



23

PSV


21













21

Liftboats


8













8




51








3



54


December 31, 2023












AHTS


3



1








4

FSV


22








3



25

PSV


21













21

Liftboats


8













8




54



1



3



58





