SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Consolidated Revenues of $69.8 Million and Net Loss of $26.2 Million

SEACOR Marine reported Q4 2024 revenues of $69.8M, net loss of $26.2M, and completed $328.7M debt refinancing.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. reported its fourth quarter results for 2024, highlighting operating revenues of $69.8 million, a decrease from $73.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company experienced an operating income of $10.6 million, marked by notable items such as a 4.5% revenue decrease year-over-year but a 1.3% increase compared to the previous quarter. Average day rates rose by 4.8% to $18,901, and fleet utilization improved to 72%. However, the company faced a net loss of $26.2 million, contrasting with a net income of $5.7 million in Q4 2023. Key developments included a refinancing of $328.7 million in debt into a new facility due in 2029, alongside the sale of two vessels for $22.5 million. CEO John Gellert noted improvements in operating performance, although challenges remain in certain regions. The outlook for 2025 appears optimistic despite soft market conditions in some areas.

Consolidated operating revenues for Q4 2024 were $69.8 million, showing an improvement over the operating loss of $6.5 million in Q3 2024.

Fourth quarter average day rates increased by 4.8% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting improved pricing power in the market.

Fleet utilization rose to 72%, indicating improved operational efficiency compared to prior quarters.

Successfully refinanced $328.7 million of debt into a new credit facility maturing in 2029, providing easier financial management and extending maturity timelines.

Significant net loss of $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a substantial decline compared to a net income of $5.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

One-time loss of $31.9 million recognized on debt extinguishment as part of refinancing, reflecting potential financial strain and increasing liabilities.

DVP margin decreased to 33.1% from 40.8% in the same quarter last year, indicating reduced overall profitability despite increased average day rates and improved utilization.

What are SEACOR Marine's Q4 2024 financial highlights?

For Q4 2024, SEACOR Marine reported $69.8 million in revenues and a net loss of $26.2 million.

How did SEACOR Marine's performance compare with Q4 2023?

In Q4 2024, revenues decreased by 4.5% from $73.1 million in Q4 2023, and there was a net income of $5.7 million in 2023.

What caused the one-time loss on debt extinguishment?

The one-time loss of $31.9 million was primarily due to refinancing $328.7 million of principal debt into a new credit facility.

How did vessel utilization change in Q4 2024?

Vessel utilization increased to 72% in Q4 2024, from 71% in Q4 2023 and 67% in Q3 2024.

What future developments did SEACOR Marine announce?

SEACOR Marine plans to construct two new PSVs, funded partly by proceeds from vessel sales, with deliveries expected in late 2026 and early 2027.

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the "Company" or "SEACOR Marine"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.





SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $69.8 million, operating income was $10.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)



(1)



was $23.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $73.1 million, operating income of $22.6 million, and DVP of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $68.9 million, operating loss of $6.5 million, and DVP of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.





Notable fourth quarter items include:







4.5% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1.3% increase from the third quarter of 2024.



4.5% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1.3% increase from the third quarter of 2024.



Average day rates of $18,901, a 4.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, and flat from the third quarter of 2024.



Average day rates of $18,901, a 4.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, and flat from the third quarter of 2024.



72% utilization, an increase from 71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 67% in the third quarter of 2024.



72% utilization, an increase from 71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 67% in the third quarter of 2024.



DVP margin of 33.1%, a decrease from 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to $3.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.



DVP margin of 33.1%, a decrease from 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to $3.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.



Refinancing of $328.7 million of principal indebtedness under multiple debt facilities, including $125.0 million previously due in 2026, into a single new credit facility due in the fourth quarter of 2029.



Refinancing of $328.7 million of principal indebtedness under multiple debt facilities, including $125.0 million previously due in 2026, into a single new credit facility due in the fourth quarter of 2029.



In connection with the refinancing, recognized a one-time loss of $31.9 million on debt extinguishment, of which $28.3 million was non-cash and primarily comprised of extinguishment of unamortized debt discounts.



In connection with the refinancing, recognized a one-time loss of $31.9 million on debt extinguishment, of which $28.3 million was non-cash and primarily comprised of extinguishment of unamortized debt discounts.



Completed the sale of two anchor handling towing supply vessels (“AHTS”) for total proceeds of $22.5 million and a gain of $15.6 million, the proceeds of which will be used to partially fund the construction payments for two new PSVs.







For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024.





Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:





“The fourth quarter results reflect a substantial improvement in operating performance compared with the prior quarters of 2024. This performance improvement was due mostly to fewer out-of-service days for repairs and drydockings which translated into improved utilization across most segments. We also benefited from having all our premium liftboats available and employed most of the quarter and currently plan to commence the permanent repairs of one of our U.S. flag premium liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which should provide us the opportunity to maximize utilization on these liftboats as seasonal activity improves in the Gulf of America. During the quarter, we did see soft market conditions in the North Sea as well as customer delays in programmed activities in Mexico and the U.S.





Looking at the rest of 2025, we continue to see a healthy level of inquiries across most of our international markets with the notable exception of the North Sea and Mexico, where regulatory or financial hurdles are subduing demand for oil and gas services. In the U.S., we see significant challenges for offshore wind in the near term, but the backlog of mandatory maintenance and decommissioning activity in the Gulf of America should ultimately lead to increased levels of activity on the shelf. Although we are not immune to the mid-cycle lull in offshore drilling activity worldwide, I remain optimistic that our fleet mix is well positioned to meet current demand expectations.





As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we entered into a new senior secured term loan of up to $391.0 million with an affiliate of EnTrust Global, which significantly simplified our debt capital structure into a single credit facility maturing in 2029. Importantly, this new credit facility addressed $125.0 million of near-term maturities previously due in 2026 to The Carlyle Group, inclusive of $35.0 million of convertible debt, eliminating approximately 10% of dilution overhang on the Company’s common stock. It also provided us with up to $41.0 million of borrowing capacity to finance the construction of two new PSVs, which we ordered during the fourth quarter of 2024. We had to fully amortize all debt discounts and issuance costs on the refinanced debt, including the shipyard financing with affiliates of COSCO, generating a $31.9 million one-time loss, of which $28.3 million was non-cash, but, in my view, the benefits of the refinancing and its support for the Company’s order for two new PSVs far outweigh the one-time loss.





I am particularly excited about this PSV order as we expand and complement our fleet of modern and fuel efficient PSVs. This is a continuation of our asset rotation strategy aimed at renewing our fleet with high-specification, environmentally efficient assets. The vessels are scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, respectively. We will partly fund this new construction program with the $22.5 million of proceeds from the sale of our last remaining AHTS vessels, marking our exit from the AHTS asset class effective January 2025.”





(1)





Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, "DVP") is the Company's measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.





















SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.







Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.





For all other requests, contact



InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

























SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)









(in thousands, except share data)









































Three Months Ended December 31,

























Year ended December 31,





































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023



















Operating Revenues









$





69,808













$





73,083













$





271,361













$





279,511













Costs and Expenses:

























































Operating













46,726

















43,269

















197,252

















159,650













Administrative and general













10,888

















11,547

















44,713

















49,183













Lease expense













347

















679

















1,678

















2,748













Depreciation and amortization













12,879

















13,022

















51,628

















53,821

























70,840

















68,517

















295,271

















265,402













Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net













11,624

















18,057

















13,481

















21,409













Operating Income (Loss)













10,592

















22,623

















(10,429





)













35,518













Other Income (Expense):

























































Interest income













372

















222

















1,768

















1,444













Interest expense













(10,001





)













(10,444





)













(40,627





)













(37,504





)









Loss on debt extinguishment













(31,923





)













—

















(31,923





)













(2,004





)









Derivative (losses) gains, net













(536





)













608

















(908





)













608













Foreign currency gains (losses), net













1,308

















(1,276





)













(1,049





)













(2,133





)









Other, net













187

















—

















121

















—

























(40,593





)













(10,890





)













(72,618





)













(39,589





)









(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies













(30,001





)













11,733

















(83,047





)













(4,071





)









Income Tax (Benefit) Expense













(2,345





)













6,378

















(2,615





)













8,799













(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies













(27,656





)













5,355

















(80,432





)













(12,870





)









Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies













1,430

















374

















2,308

















3,556













Net (Loss) Income









$





(26,226





)









$





5,729













$





(78,124





)









$





(9,314





)

































































Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:

























































Basic









$





(0.94





)









$





0.21













$





(2.82





)









$





(0.34





)









Diluted









$





(0.94





)









$





0.20













$





(2.82





)









$





(0.34





)









Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

























































Basic













27,773,200

















27,182,496

















27,655,289

















27,082,391













Diluted













27,773,200

















28,400,684

















27,655,289

















27,082,391































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)









(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)





















































































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023



























Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average Rates Per Day









$





18,901













$





18,879













$





19,141













$





19,042













$





18,031

















Fleet Utilization













72





%













67





%













69





%













62





%













71





%













Fleet Available Days



(2)















4,870

















5,026

















4,994

















5,005

















5,170

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





66,095













$





63,313













$





65,649













$





59,263













$





66,498

















Bareboat charter













364

















372

















364

















364

















368

















Other marine services













3,349

















5,231

















3,854

















3,143

















6,217





























69,808

















68,916

















69,867

















62,770

















73,083

















Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel













20,365

















21,940

















21,566

















21,670

















22,080

















Repairs and maintenance













10,433

















9,945

















10,244

















9,763

















7,604

















Drydocking













2,467

















6,068

















6,210

















6,706

















2,561

















Insurance and loss reserves













2,473

















2,584

















3,099

















1,738

















2,944

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













4,884

















6,574

















3,966

















4,523

















3,683

















Other













6,104

















5,796

















4,435

















3,699

















4,397





























46,726

















52,907

















49,520

















48,099

















43,269

















Direct Vessel Profit



(1)















23,082

















16,009

















20,347

















14,671

















29,814

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Lease expense













347

















364

















486

















481

















679

















Administrative and general













10,888

















11,019

















10,889

















11,917

















11,547

















Depreciation and amortization













12,879

















12,928

















12,939

















12,882

















13,022





























24,114

















24,311

















24,314

















25,280

















25,248

















Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net













11,624

















1,821

















37

















(1





)













18,057

















Operating Income (Loss)













10,592

















(6,481





)













(3,930





)













(10,610





)













22,623

















Other Income (Expense):









































































Interest income













372

















358

















445

















593

















222

















Interest expense













(10,001





)













(10,127





)













(10,190





)













(10,309





)













(10,444





)













Derivative (losses) gains, net













(536





)













67

















104

















(543





)













608

















Loss on debt extinguishment













(31,923





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















Foreign currency gains (losses), net













1,308

















(1,717





)













(560





)













(80





)













(1,276





)













Other, net













187

















29

















—

















(95





)













—





























(40,593





)













(11,390





)













(10,201





)













(10,434





)













(10,890





)













(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies













(30,001





)













(17,871





)













(14,131





)













(21,044





)













11,733

















Income Tax (Benefit) Expense













(2,345





)













(513





)













(682





)













925

















6,378

















(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies













(27,656





)













(17,358





)













(13,449





)













(21,969





)













5,355

















Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies













1,430

















1,012

















966

















(1,100





)













374

















Net (Loss) Income









$





(26,226





)









$





(16,346





)









$





(12,483





)









$





(23,069





)









$





5,729

























































































Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:









































































Basic









$





(0.94





)









$





(0.59





)









$





(0.45





)









$





(0.84





)









$





0.21

















Diluted









$





(0.94





)









$





(0.59





)









$





(0.45





)









$





(0.84





)









$





0.20

















Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:









































































Basic













27,773

















27,773

















27,729

















27,344

















27,182

















Diluted













27,773

















27,773

















27,729

















27,344

















28,401

















Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End













28,950

















28,950

















28,941

















28,906

















28,489

















SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT









(in thousands, except statistics)





















































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023































United States, primarily Gulf of America













































































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average rates per day worked









$





26,116













$





17,188













$





22,356













$





28,156













$





22,584

















Fleet utilization













45





%













42





%













37





%













27





%













50





%













Fleet available days













920

















920

















921

















927

















1,152

















Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













75

















116

















179

















137

















61

















Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status



(2)















184

















175

















127

















182

















254

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





10,744













$





6,593













$





7,697













$





6,957













$





12,929

















Other marine services













1,114

















1,188

















480

















1,026

















5,346





























11,858

















7,781

















8,177

















7,983

















18,275

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel













6,097

















6,297

















6,284

















5,781

















6,906

















Repairs and maintenance













1,680

















1,655

















1,879

















1,404

















819

















Drydocking













1,451

















2,615

















2,570

















1,968

















303

















Insurance and loss reserves













854

















799

















943

















396

















1,297

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













854

















964

















866

















667

















1,032

















Other













229

















225

















226

















(171





)













475





























11,165

















12,555

















12,768

















10,045

















10,832

















Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)



(1)











$





693













$





(4,774





)









$





(4,591





)









$





(2,062





)









$





7,443

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Lease expense









$





136













$





140













$





141













$





138













$





141

















Depreciation and amortization













3,196

















3,194

















3,194

















2,750

















3,479





























































































Africa and Europe





































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average rates per day worked









$





16,895













$





18,875













$





18,580













$





15,197













$





15,233

















Fleet utilization













73





%













77





%













74





%













76





%













82





%













Fleet available days













1,856

















1,990

















1,969

















1,775

















1,748

















Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













180

















203

















203

















238

















124

















Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status













—

















58

















91

















91

















92

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





22,999













$





28,809













$





27,047













$





20,555













$





21,791

















Other marine services













1,027

















3,048

















1,028

















169

















189





























24,026

















31,857

















28,075

















20,724

















21,980

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel













5,654

















6,083

















4,969

















5,181

















6,007

















Repairs and maintenance













3,712

















3,455

















3,161

















3,209

















2,807

















Drydocking













835

















681

















1,226

















2,032

















1,298

















Insurance and loss reserves













577

















599

















819

















334

















416

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













2,226

















2,514

















1,170

















1,287

















623

















Other













3,748

















3,975

















2,801

















2,199

















2,267





























16,752

















17,307

















14,146

















14,242

















13,418

















Direct Vessel Profit



(1)











$





7,274













$





14,550













$





13,929













$





6,482













$





8,562

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Lease expense









$





82













$





75













$





172













$





178













$





289

















Depreciation and amortization













4,477

















4,540

















4,565

















3,915

















3,747

















SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)









(in thousands, except statistics)





















































Three Months Ended





































Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023























Middle East and Asia

































































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:





































































Average rates per day worked









$





17,337













$





17,825













$





17,083













$





16,934













$





17,590













Fleet utilization













88





%













71





%













82





%













71





%













69





%









Fleet available days













1,266

















1,288

















1,296

















1,365

















1,461













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













30

















229

















168

















224

















360













Operating Revenues:





































































Time charter









$





19,385













$





16,411













$





18,073













$





16,477













$





17,729













Other marine services













635

















375

















619

















350

















539

























20,020

















16,786

















18,692

















16,827

















18,268













Direct Costs and Expenses:





































































Operating:





































































Personnel













5,470

















5,769

















6,930

















5,963

















5,522













Repairs and maintenance













3,574

















3,318

















3,443

















2,712

















2,590













Drydocking













(226





)













832

















707

















1,483

















624













Insurance and loss reserves













804

















927

















798

















618

















1,022













Fuel, lubes and supplies













840

















1,043

















1,103

















1,198

















1,242













Other













1,305

















1,131

















989

















1,000

















1,133

























11,767

















13,020

















13,970

















12,974

















12,133













Direct Vessel Profit



(1)











$





8,253













$





3,766













$





4,722













$





3,853













$





6,135













Other Costs and Expenses:





































































Lease expense









$





72













$





73













$





71













$





85













$





158













Depreciation and amortization













3,272

















3,261

















3,247

















3,496

















3,643





















































































Latin America

























































































































































Time Charter Statistics:





































































Average rates per day worked









$





21,390













$





21,984













$





22,437













$





28,308













$





20,745













Fleet utilization













73





%













63





%













71





%













58





%













84





%









Fleet available days



(2)















828

















828

















808

















938

















809













Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













20

















94

















41

















1

















—













Operating Revenues:





































































Time charter









$





12,967













$





11,500













$





12,832













$





15,274













$





14,049













Bareboat charter













364

















372

















364

















364

















368













Other marine services













573

















620

















1,727

















1,598

















143

























13,904

















12,492

















14,923

















17,236

















14,560













Direct Costs and Expenses:





































































Operating:





































































Personnel













3,144

















3,791

















3,383

















4,745

















3,645













Repairs and maintenance













1,467

















1,517

















1,761

















2,438

















1,388













Drydocking













407

















1,940

















1,707

















1,223

















336













Insurance and loss reserves













238

















259

















539

















390

















209













Fuel, lubes and supplies













964

















2,053

















827

















1,371

















786













Other













822

















465

















419

















671

















522

























7,042

















10,025

















8,636

















10,838

















6,886













Direct Vessel Profit



(1)











$





6,862













$





2,467













$





6,287













$





6,398













$





7,674













Other Costs and Expenses:





































































Lease expense









$





57













$





76













$





102













$





80













$





91













Depreciation and amortization













1,934

















1,933

















1,933

















2,721

















2,153













SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS









(in thousands, except statistics)





















































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023































AHTS













































































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average rates per day worked









$





10,410













$





10,316













$





8,125













$





8,538













$





8,937

















Fleet utilization













79





%













46





%













49





%













75





%













64





%













Fleet available days













178

















334

















364

















364

















368

















Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













28

















87

















29

















—

















41

















Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status













—

















58

















91

















91

















92

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





1,465













$





1,576













$





1,459













$





2,331













$





2,102

















Other marine services













—

















13

















219

















—

















6





























1,465

















1,589

















1,678

















2,331

















2,108

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel









$





595













$





981













$





1,045













$





1,064













$





944

















Repairs and maintenance













128

















239

















465

















220

















612

















Drydocking













5

















436

















280

















68

















58

















Insurance and loss reserves













49

















66

















97

















43

















73

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













25

















90

















69

















616

















375

















Other













210

















263

















230

















287

















295





























1,012

















2,075

















2,186

















2,298

















2,357

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Lease expense









$





7













$





4













$





164













$





171













$





253

















Depreciation and amortization













122

















175

















175

















175

















175





























































































FSV





































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average rates per day worked









$





13,643













$





13,102













$





12,978













$





11,834













$





11,841

















Fleet utilization













72





%













81





%













80





%













72





%













74





%













Fleet available days













2,024

















2,024

















2,002

















2,002

















2,105

















Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













118

















96

















128

















216

















337

















Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status













92

















83

















36

















91

















92

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





19,992













$





21,606













$





20,698













$





17,081













$





18,502

















Other marine services













416

















1,012

















516

















126

















163





























20,408

















22,618

















21,214

















17,207

















18,665

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel









$





5,078













$





5,637













$





5,829













$





5,649













$





5,320

















Repairs and maintenance













4,480

















4,378

















4,572

















3,093

















2,691

















Drydocking













426

















448

















457

















1,869

















1,710

















Insurance and loss reserves













422

















532

















546

















277

















507

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













1,586

















1,962

















993

















1,051

















1,441

















Other













2,456

















2,238

















1,850

















1,649

















1,632





























14,448

















15,195

















14,247

















13,588

















13,301

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Depreciation and amortization









$





4,746













$





4,744













$





4,746













$





4,744













$





4,879











































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)









(in thousands, except statistics)













































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023































PSV













































































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average rates per day worked









$





17,912













$





21,819













$





20,952













$





19,133













$





19,778

















Fleet utilization













72





%













58





%













66





%













53





%













77





%













Fleet available days



(1)















1,932

















1,932

















1,900

















1,911

















1,902

















Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













117

















349

















291

















307

















109

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





24,865













$





24,488













$





26,390













$





19,390













$





29,140

















Bareboat charter













364

















372

















364

















364

















368

















Other marine services













1,561

















2,855

















2,266

















416

















595





























26,790

















27,715

















29,020

















20,170

















30,103

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel









$





8,999













$





9,360













$





8,979













$





8,850













$





9,017

















Repairs and maintenance













4,101

















3,798

















3,151

















4,393

















3,520

















Drydocking













1,046

















2,629

















2,616

















3,386

















472

















Insurance and loss reserves













618

















636

















1,037

















395

















690

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













2,379

















3,594

















1,575

















1,889

















1,027

















Other













2,566

















2,821

















1,850

















1,395

















1,922





























19,709

















22,838

















19,208

















20,308

















16,648

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Lease expense









$





—













$





(3





)









$





3













$





—













$





—

















Depreciation and amortization













4,122

















4,117

















4,128

















4,073

















4,073

















SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)









(in thousands, except statistics)





















































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023































Liftboats













































































































































































































Time Charter Statistics:









































































Average rates per day worked









$





39,326













$





36,423













$





43,204













$





53,506













$





40,181

















Fleet utilization













68





%













58





%













54





%













53





%













52





%













Fleet available days













736

















736

















728

















728

















795

















Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings













41

















109

















143

















78

















60

















Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status













92

















92

















91

















91

















162

















Operating Revenues:









































































Time charter









$





19,773













$





15,643













$





17,102













$





20,461













$





16,754

















Other marine services













1,177

















1,142

















666

















1,772

















4,666





























20,950

















16,785

















17,768

















22,233

















21,420

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel









$





5,678













$





5,926













$





6,842













$





6,140













$





5,316

















Repairs and maintenance













1,722

















1,531

















2,054

















2,035

















769

















Drydocking













990

















2,555

















2,857

















1,383

















321

















Insurance and loss reserves













1,384

















1,334

















1,482

















1,282

















1,554

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













894

















928

















1,329

















967

















838

















Other













860

















473

















519

















343

















531





























11,528

















12,747

















15,083

















12,150

















9,329

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Depreciation and amortization













3,866

















3,866

















3,865

















3,866

















3,867





























































































Other Activity





































































































































































Operating Revenues:









































































Other marine services









$





195













$





209













$





187













$





829













$





787





























195

















209

















187

















829

















787

















Direct Costs and Expenses:









































































Operating:









































































Personnel









$





15













$





36













$





(1,129





)









$





(33





)









$





1,483

















Repairs and maintenance













2

















(1





)













2

















22

















12

















Insurance and loss reserves













—

















16

















(63





)













(259





)













120

















Fuel, lubes and supplies













—

















—

















—

















—

















2

















Other













12

















1

















(14





)













25

















17





























29

















52

















(1,204





)













(245





)













1,634

















Other Costs and Expenses:









































































Lease expense









$





340













$





363













$





319













$





310













$





426

















Depreciation and amortization













23

















26

















25

















24

















28



































































































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)





































Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023





























ASSETS











































































































































Current Assets:









































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





59,491













$





35,601













$





40,605













$





59,593













$





67,455

















Restricted cash













16,649

















2,263

















2,255

















2,566

















16,676

















Receivables:









































































Trade, net of allowance for credit loss













69,888

















76,497

















70,770

















58,272

















63,728

















Other













7,913

















7,841

















6,210

















12,210

















11,049

















Tax receivable













1,601

















983

















983

















983

















983

















Inventories













2,760

















3,139

















3,117

















2,516

















1,609

















Prepaid expenses and other













4,406

















4,840

















5,659

















3,425

















2,686

















Assets held for sale













10,943

















—

















500

















500

















500

















Total current assets













173,651

















131,164

















130,099

















140,065

















164,686

















Property and Equipment:









































































Historical cost













900,414

















921,445

















921,443

















919,139

















918,823

















Accumulated depreciation













(367,448





)













(362,604





)













(349,799





)













(337,001





)













(324,141





)

























532,966

















558,841

















571,644

















582,138

















594,682

















Construction in progress













11,904

















11,935

















11,518

















13,410

















10,362

















Net property and equipment













544,870

















570,776

















583,162

















595,548

















605,044

















Right-of-use asset - operating leases













3,436

















3,575

















3,683

















3,988

















4,291

















Right-of-use asset - finance leases













36

















19

















28

















29

















37

















Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies













3,541

















2,046

















2,641

















3,122

















4,125

















Other assets













1,577

















1,864

















1,953

















2,094

















2,153

















Total assets









$





727,111













$





709,444













$





721,566













$





744,846













$





780,336



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































































































Current Liabilities:









































































Current portion of operating lease liabilities









$





606













$





494













$





861













$





1,285













$





1,591

















Current portion of finance lease liabilities













17

















17

















26

















33

















35

















Current portion of long-term debt













27,500

















28,605

















28,605

















28,605

















28,365

















Accounts payable













29,236

















22,744

















17,790

















23,453

















27,562

















Other current liabilities













27,683

















28,808

















23,795

















21,067

















19,533

















Total current liabilities













85,042

















80,668

















71,077

















74,443

















77,086

















Long-term operating lease liabilities













2,982

















3,221

















3,276

















3,390

















3,529

















Long-term finance lease liabilities













20

















4

















5

















—

















6

















Long-term debt













317,339

















272,325

















277,740

















281,989

















287,544

















Deferred income taxes













22,037

















26,802

















30,083

















33,873

















35,718

















Deferred gains and other liabilities













1,369

















1,416

















1,447

















2,285

















2,229

















Total liabilities













428,789

















384,436

















383,628

















395,980

















406,112

















Equity:









































































SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:









































































Common stock













287

















287

















286

















286

















280

















Additional paid-in capital













479,283

















477,661

















476,020

















474,433

















472,692

















Accumulated deficit













(180,600





)













(154,374





)













(138,028





)













(125,609





)













(102,425





)













Shares held in treasury













(8,110





)













(8,110





)













(8,110





)













(8,071





)













(4,221





)













Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax













7,141

















9,223

















7,449

















7,506

















7,577





























298,001

















324,687

















337,617

















348,545

















373,903

















Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries













321

















321

















321

















321

















321

















Total equity













298,322

















325,008

















337,938

















348,866

















374,224

















Total liabilities and equity









$





727,111













$





709,444













$





721,566













$





744,846













$





780,336



































































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)













































































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2024

























Sep. 30, 2024

























Jun. 30, 2024

























Mar. 31, 2024

























Dec. 31, 2023



























Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









































































Net (Loss) Income









$





(26,226





)









$





(16,346





)









$





(12,483





)









$





(23,069





)









$





5,729

















Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









































































Depreciation and amortization













12,879

















12,928

















12,939

















12,882

















13,022

















Deferred financing costs amortization













254

















298

















297

















295

















279

















Stock-based compensation expense













1,622

















1,604

















1,587

















1,645

















1,510

















Debt discount amortization













1,799

















2,061

















1,993

















1,926

















1,862

















Allowance for credit losses













59

















101

















39

















3

















266

















(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments













(11,624





)













(1,821





)













(37





)













1

















(18,057





)













Losses on debt extinguishment













28,252

















—

















—

















—

















—

















Derivative losses (gains)













536

















(67





)













(104





)













543

















(608





)













Interest on finance lease













2

















—

















1

















—

















1

















Settlements on derivative transactions, net













—

















—

















—

















164

















—

















Currency (gains) losses













(1,308





)













1,717

















560

















80

















1,276

















Deferred income taxes













(4,766





)













(3,281





)













(3,790





)













(1,845





)













2,640

















Equity (earnings) losses













(1,430





)













(1,012





)













(966





)













1,100

















(374





)













Dividends received from equity investees













—

















1,498

















1,418

















—

















166

















Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:









































































Accounts receivables













5,448

















(7,411





)













(6,928





)













4,291

















(3,472





)













Other assets













1,338

















1,032

















(2,395





)













(1,290





)













733

















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













1,693

















9,325

















(4,378





)













(3,895





)













(6,456





)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













8,528

















626

















(12,247





)













(7,169





)













(1,483





)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









































































Purchases of property and equipment













(3,010





)













(210





)













(658





)













(3,416





)













(3,644





)













Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment













22,441

















2,331

















86

















—

















36,692

















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













19,431

















2,121

















(572





)













(3,416





)













33,048

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









































































Payments on long-term debt













(2,479





)













(7,770





)













(6,533





)













(7,530





)













(6,173





)













Payments on debt extinguishment













(328,712





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















Payments on debt extinguishment cost













(3,671





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issue costs













345,192

















—

















—

















—

















87

















Payments on finance leases













(13





)













(10





)













(9





)













(9





)













(9





)













Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs













—

















—

















—

















—

















24

















Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants













—

















38

















102

















—

















—

















Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting













—

















—

















(39





)













(3,850





)













—

















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













10,317

















(7,742





)













(6,479





)













(11,389





)













(6,071





)













Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents













—

















(1





)













(1





)













2

















1

















Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents













38,276

















(4,996





)













(19,299





)













(21,972





)













25,495

















Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period













37,864

















42,860

















62,159

















84,131

















58,636

















Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period









$





76,140













$





37,864













$





42,860













$





62,159













$





84,131















































SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.









UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS













































Owned

























Leased-in

























Managed

























Total





















December 31, 2024































































AHTS













—

















—

















2

















2













FSV













22

















—

















1

















23













PSV













21

















—

















—

















21













Liftboats













8

















—

















—

















8

























51

















—

















3

















54















December 31, 2023



























































AHTS













3

















1

















—

















4













FSV













22

















—

















3

















25













PSV













21

















—

















—

















21













Liftboats













8

















—

















—

















8

























54

















1

















3

















58











