SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Consolidated Revenues of $69.8 Million and Net Loss of $26.2 Million

SEACOR Marine reported Q4 2024 revenues of $69.8M, net loss of $26.2M, and completed $328.7M debt refinancing.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. reported its fourth quarter results for 2024, highlighting operating revenues of $69.8 million, a decrease from $73.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company experienced an operating income of $10.6 million, marked by notable items such as a 4.5% revenue decrease year-over-year but a 1.3% increase compared to the previous quarter. Average day rates rose by 4.8% to $18,901, and fleet utilization improved to 72%. However, the company faced a net loss of $26.2 million, contrasting with a net income of $5.7 million in Q4 2023. Key developments included a refinancing of $328.7 million in debt into a new facility due in 2029, alongside the sale of two vessels for $22.5 million. CEO John Gellert noted improvements in operating performance, although challenges remain in certain regions. The outlook for 2025 appears optimistic despite soft market conditions in some areas.
- Consolidated operating revenues for Q4 2024 were $69.8 million, showing an improvement over the operating loss of $6.5 million in Q3 2024.
- Fourth quarter average day rates increased by 4.8% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting improved pricing power in the market.
- Fleet utilization rose to 72%, indicating improved operational efficiency compared to prior quarters.
- Successfully refinanced $328.7 million of debt into a new credit facility maturing in 2029, providing easier financial management and extending maturity timelines.
- Significant net loss of $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a substantial decline compared to a net income of $5.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
- One-time loss of $31.9 million recognized on debt extinguishment as part of refinancing, reflecting potential financial strain and increasing liabilities.
- DVP margin decreased to 33.1% from 40.8% in the same quarter last year, indicating reduced overall profitability despite increased average day rates and improved utilization.
What are SEACOR Marine's Q4 2024 financial highlights?
For Q4 2024, SEACOR Marine reported $69.8 million in revenues and a net loss of $26.2 million.
How did SEACOR Marine's performance compare with Q4 2023?
In Q4 2024, revenues decreased by 4.5% from $73.1 million in Q4 2023, and there was a net income of $5.7 million in 2023.
What caused the one-time loss on debt extinguishment?
The one-time loss of $31.9 million was primarily due to refinancing $328.7 million of principal debt into a new credit facility.
How did vessel utilization change in Q4 2024?
Vessel utilization increased to 72% in Q4 2024, from 71% in Q4 2023 and 67% in Q3 2024.
What future developments did SEACOR Marine announce?
SEACOR Marine plans to construct two new PSVs, funded partly by proceeds from vessel sales, with deliveries expected in late 2026 and early 2027.
$SMHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SMHI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,036,652 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,800,437
- FLAT FOOTED LLC removed 422,454 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,298
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 336,736 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,208,988
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 216,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,423,237
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 173,609 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,875
- HARTREE PARTNERS, LP removed 143,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,386,068
- OPPENHEIMER & CO INC added 137,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $899,376
HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $69.8 million, operating income was $10.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)
(1)
was $23.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $73.1 million, operating income of $22.6 million, and DVP of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $68.9 million, operating loss of $6.5 million, and DVP of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.
Notable fourth quarter items include:
4.5% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1.3% increase from the third quarter of 2024.
Average day rates of $18,901, a 4.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, and flat from the third quarter of 2024.
72% utilization, an increase from 71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 67% in the third quarter of 2024.
DVP margin of 33.1%, a decrease from 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to $3.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.
Refinancing of $328.7 million of principal indebtedness under multiple debt facilities, including $125.0 million previously due in 2026, into a single new credit facility due in the fourth quarter of 2029.
In connection with the refinancing, recognized a one-time loss of $31.9 million on debt extinguishment, of which $28.3 million was non-cash and primarily comprised of extinguishment of unamortized debt discounts.
Completed the sale of two anchor handling towing supply vessels (“AHTS”) for total proceeds of $22.5 million and a gain of $15.6 million, the proceeds of which will be used to partially fund the construction payments for two new PSVs.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“The fourth quarter results reflect a substantial improvement in operating performance compared with the prior quarters of 2024. This performance improvement was due mostly to fewer out-of-service days for repairs and drydockings which translated into improved utilization across most segments. We also benefited from having all our premium liftboats available and employed most of the quarter and currently plan to commence the permanent repairs of one of our U.S. flag premium liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which should provide us the opportunity to maximize utilization on these liftboats as seasonal activity improves in the Gulf of America. During the quarter, we did see soft market conditions in the North Sea as well as customer delays in programmed activities in Mexico and the U.S.
Looking at the rest of 2025, we continue to see a healthy level of inquiries across most of our international markets with the notable exception of the North Sea and Mexico, where regulatory or financial hurdles are subduing demand for oil and gas services. In the U.S., we see significant challenges for offshore wind in the near term, but the backlog of mandatory maintenance and decommissioning activity in the Gulf of America should ultimately lead to increased levels of activity on the shelf. Although we are not immune to the mid-cycle lull in offshore drilling activity worldwide, I remain optimistic that our fleet mix is well positioned to meet current demand expectations.
As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we entered into a new senior secured term loan of up to $391.0 million with an affiliate of EnTrust Global, which significantly simplified our debt capital structure into a single credit facility maturing in 2029. Importantly, this new credit facility addressed $125.0 million of near-term maturities previously due in 2026 to The Carlyle Group, inclusive of $35.0 million of convertible debt, eliminating approximately 10% of dilution overhang on the Company’s common stock. It also provided us with up to $41.0 million of borrowing capacity to finance the construction of two new PSVs, which we ordered during the fourth quarter of 2024. We had to fully amortize all debt discounts and issuance costs on the refinanced debt, including the shipyard financing with affiliates of COSCO, generating a $31.9 million one-time loss, of which $28.3 million was non-cash, but, in my view, the benefits of the refinancing and its support for the Company’s order for two new PSVs far outweigh the one-time loss.
I am particularly excited about this PSV order as we expand and complement our fleet of modern and fuel efficient PSVs. This is a continuation of our asset rotation strategy aimed at renewing our fleet with high-specification, environmentally efficient assets. The vessels are scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, respectively. We will partly fund this new construction program with the $22.5 million of proceeds from the sale of our last remaining AHTS vessels, marking our exit from the AHTS asset class effective January 2025.”
(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact
InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Revenues
$
69,808
$
73,083
$
271,361
$
279,511
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
46,726
43,269
197,252
159,650
Administrative and general
10,888
11,547
44,713
49,183
Lease expense
347
679
1,678
2,748
Depreciation and amortization
12,879
13,022
51,628
53,821
70,840
68,517
295,271
265,402
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
11,624
18,057
13,481
21,409
Operating Income (Loss)
10,592
22,623
(10,429
)
35,518
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
372
222
1,768
1,444
Interest expense
(10,001
)
(10,444
)
(40,627
)
(37,504
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(31,923
)
—
(31,923
)
(2,004
)
Derivative (losses) gains, net
(536
)
608
(908
)
608
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
1,308
(1,276
)
(1,049
)
(2,133
)
Other, net
187
—
121
—
(40,593
)
(10,890
)
(72,618
)
(39,589
)
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(30,001
)
11,733
(83,047
)
(4,071
)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(2,345
)
6,378
(2,615
)
8,799
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(27,656
)
5,355
(80,432
)
(12,870
)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
1,430
374
2,308
3,556
Net (Loss) Income
$
(26,226
)
$
5,729
$
(78,124
)
$
(9,314
)
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.94
)
$
0.21
$
(2.82
)
$
(0.34
)
Diluted
$
(0.94
)
$
0.20
$
(2.82
)
$
(0.34
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
27,773,200
27,182,496
27,655,289
27,082,391
Diluted
27,773,200
28,400,684
27,655,289
27,082,391
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
18,901
$
18,879
$
19,141
$
19,042
$
18,031
Fleet Utilization
72
%
67
%
69
%
62
%
71
%
Fleet Available Days
(2)
4,870
5,026
4,994
5,005
5,170
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
66,095
$
63,313
$
65,649
$
59,263
$
66,498
Bareboat charter
364
372
364
364
368
Other marine services
3,349
5,231
3,854
3,143
6,217
69,808
68,916
69,867
62,770
73,083
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
20,365
21,940
21,566
21,670
22,080
Repairs and maintenance
10,433
9,945
10,244
9,763
7,604
Drydocking
2,467
6,068
6,210
6,706
2,561
Insurance and loss reserves
2,473
2,584
3,099
1,738
2,944
Fuel, lubes and supplies
4,884
6,574
3,966
4,523
3,683
Other
6,104
5,796
4,435
3,699
4,397
46,726
52,907
49,520
48,099
43,269
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
23,082
16,009
20,347
14,671
29,814
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
347
364
486
481
679
Administrative and general
10,888
11,019
10,889
11,917
11,547
Depreciation and amortization
12,879
12,928
12,939
12,882
13,022
24,114
24,311
24,314
25,280
25,248
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
11,624
1,821
37
(1
)
18,057
Operating Income (Loss)
10,592
(6,481
)
(3,930
)
(10,610
)
22,623
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
372
358
445
593
222
Interest expense
(10,001
)
(10,127
)
(10,190
)
(10,309
)
(10,444
)
Derivative (losses) gains, net
(536
)
67
104
(543
)
608
Loss on debt extinguishment
(31,923
)
—
—
—
—
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
1,308
(1,717
)
(560
)
(80
)
(1,276
)
Other, net
187
29
—
(95
)
—
(40,593
)
(11,390
)
(10,201
)
(10,434
)
(10,890
)
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(30,001
)
(17,871
)
(14,131
)
(21,044
)
11,733
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(2,345
)
(513
)
(682
)
925
6,378
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(27,656
)
(17,358
)
(13,449
)
(21,969
)
5,355
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
1,430
1,012
966
(1,100
)
374
Net (Loss) Income
$
(26,226
)
$
(16,346
)
$
(12,483
)
$
(23,069
)
$
5,729
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.84
)
$
0.21
Diluted
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.84
)
$
0.20
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
27,773
27,773
27,729
27,344
27,182
Diluted
27,773
27,773
27,729
27,344
28,401
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
28,950
28,950
28,941
28,906
28,489
(1)
See full description of footnote above.
(2)
Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
United States, primarily Gulf of America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
26,116
$
17,188
$
22,356
$
28,156
$
22,584
Fleet utilization
45
%
42
%
37
%
27
%
50
%
Fleet available days
920
920
921
927
1,152
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
75
116
179
137
61
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
(2)
184
175
127
182
254
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
10,744
$
6,593
$
7,697
$
6,957
$
12,929
Other marine services
1,114
1,188
480
1,026
5,346
11,858
7,781
8,177
7,983
18,275
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
6,097
6,297
6,284
5,781
6,906
Repairs and maintenance
1,680
1,655
1,879
1,404
819
Drydocking
1,451
2,615
2,570
1,968
303
Insurance and loss reserves
854
799
943
396
1,297
Fuel, lubes and supplies
854
964
866
667
1,032
Other
229
225
226
(171
)
475
11,165
12,555
12,768
10,045
10,832
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)
(1)
$
693
$
(4,774
)
$
(4,591
)
$
(2,062
)
$
7,443
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
136
$
140
$
141
$
138
$
141
Depreciation and amortization
3,196
3,194
3,194
2,750
3,479
Africa and Europe
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
16,895
$
18,875
$
18,580
$
15,197
$
15,233
Fleet utilization
73
%
77
%
74
%
76
%
82
%
Fleet available days
1,856
1,990
1,969
1,775
1,748
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
180
203
203
238
124
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
58
91
91
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
22,999
$
28,809
$
27,047
$
20,555
$
21,791
Other marine services
1,027
3,048
1,028
169
189
24,026
31,857
28,075
20,724
21,980
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,654
6,083
4,969
5,181
6,007
Repairs and maintenance
3,712
3,455
3,161
3,209
2,807
Drydocking
835
681
1,226
2,032
1,298
Insurance and loss reserves
577
599
819
334
416
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,226
2,514
1,170
1,287
623
Other
3,748
3,975
2,801
2,199
2,267
16,752
17,307
14,146
14,242
13,418
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
$
7,274
$
14,550
$
13,929
$
6,482
$
8,562
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
82
$
75
$
172
$
178
$
289
Depreciation and amortization
4,477
4,540
4,565
3,915
3,747
(1)
See full description of footnote above.
(2)
Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of December 31, 2024.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,337
$
17,825
$
17,083
$
16,934
$
17,590
Fleet utilization
88
%
71
%
82
%
71
%
69
%
Fleet available days
1,266
1,288
1,296
1,365
1,461
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
30
229
168
224
360
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
19,385
$
16,411
$
18,073
$
16,477
$
17,729
Other marine services
635
375
619
350
539
20,020
16,786
18,692
16,827
18,268
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,470
5,769
6,930
5,963
5,522
Repairs and maintenance
3,574
3,318
3,443
2,712
2,590
Drydocking
(226
)
832
707
1,483
624
Insurance and loss reserves
804
927
798
618
1,022
Fuel, lubes and supplies
840
1,043
1,103
1,198
1,242
Other
1,305
1,131
989
1,000
1,133
11,767
13,020
13,970
12,974
12,133
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
$
8,253
$
3,766
$
4,722
$
3,853
$
6,135
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
72
$
73
$
71
$
85
$
158
Depreciation and amortization
3,272
3,261
3,247
3,496
3,643
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
21,390
$
21,984
$
22,437
$
28,308
$
20,745
Fleet utilization
73
%
63
%
71
%
58
%
84
%
Fleet available days
(2)
828
828
808
938
809
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
20
94
41
1
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
12,967
$
11,500
$
12,832
$
15,274
$
14,049
Bareboat charter
364
372
364
364
368
Other marine services
573
620
1,727
1,598
143
13,904
12,492
14,923
17,236
14,560
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,144
3,791
3,383
4,745
3,645
Repairs and maintenance
1,467
1,517
1,761
2,438
1,388
Drydocking
407
1,940
1,707
1,223
336
Insurance and loss reserves
238
259
539
390
209
Fuel, lubes and supplies
964
2,053
827
1,371
786
Other
822
465
419
671
522
7,042
10,025
8,636
10,838
6,886
Direct Vessel Profit
(1)
$
6,862
$
2,467
$
6,287
$
6,398
$
7,674
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
57
$
76
$
102
$
80
$
91
Depreciation and amortization
1,934
1,933
1,933
2,721
2,153
(1)
See full description of footnote above.
(2)
Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
AHTS
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
10,410
$
10,316
$
8,125
$
8,538
$
8,937
Fleet utilization
79
%
46
%
49
%
75
%
64
%
Fleet available days
178
334
364
364
368
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
28
87
29
—
41
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
58
91
91
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
1,465
$
1,576
$
1,459
$
2,331
$
2,102
Other marine services
—
13
219
—
6
1,465
1,589
1,678
2,331
2,108
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
595
$
981
$
1,045
$
1,064
$
944
Repairs and maintenance
128
239
465
220
612
Drydocking
5
436
280
68
58
Insurance and loss reserves
49
66
97
43
73
Fuel, lubes and supplies
25
90
69
616
375
Other
210
263
230
287
295
1,012
2,075
2,186
2,298
2,357
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
7
$
4
$
164
$
171
$
253
Depreciation and amortization
122
175
175
175
175
FSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
13,643
$
13,102
$
12,978
$
11,834
$
11,841
Fleet utilization
72
%
81
%
80
%
72
%
74
%
Fleet available days
2,024
2,024
2,002
2,002
2,105
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
118
96
128
216
337
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
83
36
91
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
19,992
$
21,606
$
20,698
$
17,081
$
18,502
Other marine services
416
1,012
516
126
163
20,408
22,618
21,214
17,207
18,665
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,078
$
5,637
$
5,829
$
5,649
$
5,320
Repairs and maintenance
4,480
4,378
4,572
3,093
2,691
Drydocking
426
448
457
1,869
1,710
Insurance and loss reserves
422
532
546
277
507
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,586
1,962
993
1,051
1,441
Other
2,456
2,238
1,850
1,649
1,632
14,448
15,195
14,247
13,588
13,301
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
$
4,746
$
4,744
$
4,746
$
4,744
$
4,879
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
PSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,912
$
21,819
$
20,952
$
19,133
$
19,778
Fleet utilization
72
%
58
%
66
%
53
%
77
%
Fleet available days
(1)
1,932
1,932
1,900
1,911
1,902
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
117
349
291
307
109
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
24,865
$
24,488
$
26,390
$
19,390
$
29,140
Bareboat charter
364
372
364
364
368
Other marine services
1,561
2,855
2,266
416
595
26,790
27,715
29,020
20,170
30,103
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
8,999
$
9,360
$
8,979
$
8,850
$
9,017
Repairs and maintenance
4,101
3,798
3,151
4,393
3,520
Drydocking
1,046
2,629
2,616
3,386
472
Insurance and loss reserves
618
636
1,037
395
690
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,379
3,594
1,575
1,889
1,027
Other
2,566
2,821
1,850
1,395
1,922
19,709
22,838
19,208
20,308
16,648
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
(3
)
$
3
$
—
$
—
Depreciation and amortization
4,122
4,117
4,128
4,073
4,073
(1)
Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
39,326
$
36,423
$
43,204
$
53,506
$
40,181
Fleet utilization
68
%
58
%
54
%
53
%
52
%
Fleet available days
736
736
728
728
795
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
41
109
143
78
60
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
92
91
91
162
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
19,773
$
15,643
$
17,102
$
20,461
$
16,754
Other marine services
1,177
1,142
666
1,772
4,666
20,950
16,785
17,768
22,233
21,420
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,678
$
5,926
$
6,842
$
6,140
$
5,316
Repairs and maintenance
1,722
1,531
2,054
2,035
769
Drydocking
990
2,555
2,857
1,383
321
Insurance and loss reserves
1,384
1,334
1,482
1,282
1,554
Fuel, lubes and supplies
894
928
1,329
967
838
Other
860
473
519
343
531
11,528
12,747
15,083
12,150
9,329
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
3,866
3,866
3,865
3,866
3,867
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
195
$
209
$
187
$
829
$
787
195
209
187
829
787
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
15
$
36
$
(1,129
)
$
(33
)
$
1,483
Repairs and maintenance
2
(1
)
2
22
12
Insurance and loss reserves
—
16
(63
)
(259
)
120
Fuel, lubes and supplies
—
—
—
—
2
Other
12
1
(14
)
25
17
29
52
(1,204
)
(245
)
1,634
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
340
$
363
$
319
$
310
$
426
Depreciation and amortization
23
26
25
24
28
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,491
$
35,601
$
40,605
$
59,593
$
67,455
Restricted cash
16,649
2,263
2,255
2,566
16,676
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss
69,888
76,497
70,770
58,272
63,728
Other
7,913
7,841
6,210
12,210
11,049
Tax receivable
1,601
983
983
983
983
Inventories
2,760
3,139
3,117
2,516
1,609
Prepaid expenses and other
4,406
4,840
5,659
3,425
2,686
Assets held for sale
10,943
—
500
500
500
Total current assets
173,651
131,164
130,099
140,065
164,686
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
900,414
921,445
921,443
919,139
918,823
Accumulated depreciation
(367,448
)
(362,604
)
(349,799
)
(337,001
)
(324,141
)
532,966
558,841
571,644
582,138
594,682
Construction in progress
11,904
11,935
11,518
13,410
10,362
Net property and equipment
544,870
570,776
583,162
595,548
605,044
Right-of-use asset - operating leases
3,436
3,575
3,683
3,988
4,291
Right-of-use asset - finance leases
36
19
28
29
37
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies
3,541
2,046
2,641
3,122
4,125
Other assets
1,577
1,864
1,953
2,094
2,153
Total assets
$
727,111
$
709,444
$
721,566
$
744,846
$
780,336
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
606
$
494
$
861
$
1,285
$
1,591
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
17
17
26
33
35
Current portion of long-term debt
27,500
28,605
28,605
28,605
28,365
Accounts payable
29,236
22,744
17,790
23,453
27,562
Other current liabilities
27,683
28,808
23,795
21,067
19,533
Total current liabilities
85,042
80,668
71,077
74,443
77,086
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,982
3,221
3,276
3,390
3,529
Long-term finance lease liabilities
20
4
5
—
6
Long-term debt
317,339
272,325
277,740
281,989
287,544
Deferred income taxes
22,037
26,802
30,083
33,873
35,718
Deferred gains and other liabilities
1,369
1,416
1,447
2,285
2,229
Total liabilities
428,789
384,436
383,628
395,980
406,112
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
287
287
286
286
280
Additional paid-in capital
479,283
477,661
476,020
474,433
472,692
Accumulated deficit
(180,600
)
(154,374
)
(138,028
)
(125,609
)
(102,425
)
Shares held in treasury
(8,110
)
(8,110
)
(8,110
)
(8,071
)
(4,221
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
7,141
9,223
7,449
7,506
7,577
298,001
324,687
337,617
348,545
373,903
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
321
321
321
321
321
Total equity
298,322
325,008
337,938
348,866
374,224
Total liabilities and equity
$
727,111
$
709,444
$
721,566
$
744,846
$
780,336
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net (Loss) Income
$
(26,226
)
$
(16,346
)
$
(12,483
)
$
(23,069
)
$
5,729
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,879
12,928
12,939
12,882
13,022
Deferred financing costs amortization
254
298
297
295
279
Stock-based compensation expense
1,622
1,604
1,587
1,645
1,510
Debt discount amortization
1,799
2,061
1,993
1,926
1,862
Allowance for credit losses
59
101
39
3
266
(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
(11,624
)
(1,821
)
(37
)
1
(18,057
)
Losses on debt extinguishment
28,252
—
—
—
—
Derivative losses (gains)
536
(67
)
(104
)
543
(608
)
Interest on finance lease
2
—
1
—
1
Settlements on derivative transactions, net
—
—
—
164
—
Currency (gains) losses
(1,308
)
1,717
560
80
1,276
Deferred income taxes
(4,766
)
(3,281
)
(3,790
)
(1,845
)
2,640
Equity (earnings) losses
(1,430
)
(1,012
)
(966
)
1,100
(374
)
Dividends received from equity investees
—
1,498
1,418
—
166
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables
5,448
(7,411
)
(6,928
)
4,291
(3,472
)
Other assets
1,338
1,032
(2,395
)
(1,290
)
733
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,693
9,325
(4,378
)
(3,895
)
(6,456
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
8,528
626
(12,247
)
(7,169
)
(1,483
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,010
)
(210
)
(658
)
(3,416
)
(3,644
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
22,441
2,331
86
—
36,692
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
19,431
2,121
(572
)
(3,416
)
33,048
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt
(2,479
)
(7,770
)
(6,533
)
(7,530
)
(6,173
)
Payments on debt extinguishment
(328,712
)
—
—
—
—
Payments on debt extinguishment cost
(3,671
)
—
—
—
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issue costs
345,192
—
—
—
87
Payments on finance leases
(13
)
(10
)
(9
)
(9
)
(9
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs
—
—
—
—
24
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants
—
38
102
—
—
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting
—
—
(39
)
(3,850
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
10,317
(7,742
)
(6,479
)
(11,389
)
(6,071
)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
—
(1
)
(1
)
2
1
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
38,276
(4,996
)
(19,299
)
(21,972
)
25,495
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
37,864
42,860
62,159
84,131
58,636
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
76,140
$
37,864
$
42,860
$
62,159
$
84,131
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
Leased-in
Managed
Total
December 31, 2024
AHTS
—
—
2
2
FSV
22
—
1
23
PSV
21
—
—
21
Liftboats
8
—
—
8
51
—
3
54
December 31, 2023
AHTS
3
1
—
4
FSV
22
—
3
25
PSV
21
—
—
21
Liftboats
8
—
—
8
54
1
3
58
