SEACOR Marine Holdings (FRA:SQZ) Price Target Increased by 233.89% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for SEACOR Marine Holdings (FRA:SQZ) has been revised to 14.79 / share. This is an increase of 233.89% from the prior estimate of 4.43 dated March 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.98% from the latest reported closing price of 10.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEACOR Marine Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZ is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 17,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,729K shares representing 17.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 22.43% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,851K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,314K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 1,167K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 48.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

