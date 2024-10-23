Seacon Shipping’s Strategic Asset Management Move

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2409) has released an update.

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings is engaging in a major transaction involving the sale of its Target Companies for approximately USD11.3 million while providing guarantees valued up to USD237 million to support ongoing charters and financing arrangements. The transaction, which requires shareholder approval, sees Seacon maintaining financial ties through guarantees and loans after the sale. This strategic move highlights Seacon’s focus on managing assets and liabilities effectively in a competitive shipping market.

