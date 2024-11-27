News & Insights

Seacon Shipping Acquires Vessel in USD 15 Million Deal

November 27, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2409) has released an update.

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the exercise of a purchase option to acquire a bulk carrier vessel for approximately USD 15 million. This transaction, deemed discloseable under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, involves the acquisition from a subsidiary of AVIC and will be followed by the vessel’s delivery to a buyer as part of a disposal plan. The deal highlights Seacon’s strategic moves in the maritime industry, potentially impacting its stock performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

