Seacon Shipping Acquires Vessel in USD 15 Million Deal

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2409) has released an update.

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the exercise of a purchase option to acquire a bulk carrier vessel for approximately USD 15 million. This transaction, deemed discloseable under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, involves the acquisition from a subsidiary of AVIC and will be followed by the vessel’s delivery to a buyer as part of a disposal plan. The deal highlights Seacon’s strategic moves in the maritime industry, potentially impacting its stock performance.

