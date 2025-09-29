Markets

Seacon Shipping To Acquire 40% Stake In CIMC Xinde Leasing And Provide Guarantee

September 29, 2025 — 01:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Limited (2409.HK), Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has agreed to acquire a 40 percent equity interest in CIMC Xinde Leasing Co., Ltd. for approximately RMB 481.9 million.

Seacon will also offer a shareholder guarantee commensurate with its stake as part of the deal. The business and the Agricultural Bank of China will sign a guaranteed agreement in October 2025 for commitments pertaining to a USD 40.44 million loan facility given to the target business.

With a net asset value of roughly RMB 1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024, the target company, which primarily provides container, vessel, and general leasing services, reported audited net profits of RMB 22.6 million in 2023 and RMB 45.7 million in 2024.

According to Seacon, the guarantee and acquisition will fortify its integrated maritime services platform, improve synergies with China International Marine Containers, and broaden its shipping and leasing ecosystem.

2409.HK closed trading at 4.270 RMB, up 0.040 RMB or 0.95 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

