SEACOAST BANKING|FL Earnings Results: $SBCF Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEACOAST BANKING|FL ($SBCF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $140,700,000, beating estimates of $140,624,340 by $75,660.
SEACOAST BANKING|FL Insider Trading Activity
SEACOAST BANKING|FL insiders have traded $SBCF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES M SHAFFER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 21,255 shares for an estimated $645,301
SEACOAST BANKING|FL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of SEACOAST BANKING|FL stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 439,346 shares (+182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,095,195
- STATE STREET CORP added 317,892 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,751,566
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 214,368 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,901,551
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 201,494 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,547,129
- ABRDN PLC removed 198,136 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,454,684
- INVESCO LTD. added 197,067 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,425,254
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 182,350 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,020,095
SEACOAST BANKING|FL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SBCF stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBCF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 11/08.
SEACOAST BANKING|FL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBCF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SBCF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $31.0 on 01/29/2025
- Michael Young from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/28/2024
