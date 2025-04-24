SEACOAST BANKING|FL Earnings Results: $SBCF Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEACOAST BANKING|FL ($SBCF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $140,700,000, beating estimates of $140,624,340 by $75,660.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SBCF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Insider Trading Activity

SEACOAST BANKING|FL insiders have traded $SBCF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M SHAFFER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 21,255 shares for an estimated $645,301

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of SEACOAST BANKING|FL stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBCF stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBCF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBCF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SBCF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $31.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Michael Young from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.