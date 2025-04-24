Stocks
SBCF

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Earnings Results: $SBCF Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 24, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SEACOAST BANKING|FL ($SBCF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $140,700,000, beating estimates of $140,624,340 by $75,660.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SBCF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Insider Trading Activity

SEACOAST BANKING|FL insiders have traded $SBCF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES M SHAFFER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 21,255 shares for an estimated $645,301

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of SEACOAST BANKING|FL stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 439,346 shares (+182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,095,195
  • STATE STREET CORP added 317,892 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,751,566
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 214,368 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,901,551
  • TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 201,494 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,547,129
  • ABRDN PLC removed 198,136 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,454,684
  • INVESCO LTD. added 197,067 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,425,254
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 182,350 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,020,095

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBCF stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBCF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SEACOAST BANKING|FL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBCF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SBCF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $31.0 on 01/29/2025
  • Michael Young from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SBCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.