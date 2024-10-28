News & Insights

Seacoast Banking price target raised to $26 from $25 at Stephens

October 28, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Stephens analyst Russell Gunther raised the firm’s price target on Seacoast Banking (SBCF) to $26 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after operating EPS of 36c beat the Street and Stephens’ view. The firm expects continued NIM expansion alongside gradually accelerating loan growth to result in Seacoast approaching its 1% ROA target in Q4 of 2025, the analyst tells investors.

