Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's (NASDAQ:SBCF) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 69% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 11%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SBCF Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

