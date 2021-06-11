Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1200% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.17, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBCF was $37.17, representing a -9.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.93 and a 118.65% increase over the 52 week low of $17.

SBCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SBCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.24%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.