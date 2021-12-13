Dividends
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SBCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.42, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBCF was $34.42, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.93 and a 25.62% increase over the 52 week low of $27.40.

SBCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SBCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.03%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

