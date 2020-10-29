Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.5% to US$20.18 in the past week. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$80m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 11%, coming in at US$0.42 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SBCF Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's six analysts is for revenues of US$324.6m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 21% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.0% to US$1.56. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$324.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$23.33, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$22.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida that you need to take into consideration.

