Seacoast Banking Corp. EVP Sells 12k Shares For $416M

Key Points

Joseph M. Forlenza sold 12,635 shares after exercising options on Feb. 26, 2026, for a total of $416,000, at around $32.90 per share.

This transaction represented 22.96% of Forlenza's direct holdings, reducing his position from 55,027 to 42,392 shares.

Joseph M. Forlenza, EVP & CRO of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), reported an open-market sale of 12,635 shares on Feb. 26, 2026, following an option exercise, for a total value of ~$416,000, per a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,635 Transaction value $415,692 Post-transaction shares (direct) 42,392 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.39 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on Feb. 26, 2026 market close price of $32.90.

Key questions

What is the structure and purpose of this transaction?

This filing covers the exercise of 12,635 stock options, all of which were immediately sold.

This filing covers the exercise of 12,635 stock options, all of which were immediately sold. How does this trade affect Forlenza's ownership in the company?

After the transaction, Forlenza holds 42,392 shares directly, reflecting a 22.96% reduction in his direct equity stake but maintaining a position valued at ~$1.39 million as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $601.37 million Net income (TTM) $140.31 million Dividend yield 2.44% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) 11.82%

Company snapshot

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a regional financial institution with more than 1,500 employees and a diversified portfolio of banking and wealth management services. The company leverages its established presence in Florida to serve a broad base of retail and commercial clients, but has also expanded its services into Georgia.

What this transaction means for investors

For a bank that essentially only operates in two states, it continues to show growth from a financial data perspective. The company released its Q4 FY 2026 earnings report on Jan. 29, 2026, reporting its seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth. For the entire fiscal year, it had its highest annual revenue and net income within the last decade.

After reporting its strategic growth initiatives on Feb. 11, 2026, Seacost is highly optimistic about its acquisition of Villages Bancorporation, the parent company of Citizens First Bank, an institution that predominantly serves retirees within Florida. Seacoast claims to have acquired $4.4 billion in assets from the acquisition, completed in October 2025.

Although Seacoast’s financials have remained modest, that has not been reflected in the stock. Throughout the last five years, the stock has fallen 13.44% (as of Feb. 28, 2026). With an operational focus primarily on Florida, Seacoast’s stock growth is limited.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

