SeaChange International's (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Has Reduced 69% In The Past Five Years

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) share price is a whole 69% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 61% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 35% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

SeaChange International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years SeaChange International saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 11% (annualized) in the same time period. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SEAC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for SeaChange International in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

SeaChange International shareholders are down 61% for the year, but the market itself is up 55%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - SeaChange International has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

