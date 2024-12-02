Seabridge Gold’s KSM Project Faces New Legal Challenge

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold is facing a new legal challenge regarding its KSM Project from environmental groups questioning the project’s substantial start determination. Despite the opposition, the project has significant support from local Indigenous communities and municipalities, indicating strong regional backing. The court will hear this new petition alongside a previous one, with Seabridge confident in their evidence supporting the project’s progress.

