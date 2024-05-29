Seabridge Gold Unveils 2023 Sustainability Milestones

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold proudly announces its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing their commitment to diversity, with over a third of its Board being women and significant Indigenous inclusion. The report highlights the company’s best-ever safety performance and ongoing efforts to assess climate risks, aiming to become a leading low carbon copper producer. Seabridge Gold continues to build strong partnerships with First Nations and strives for a net zero carbon footprint, reinforcing its dedication to being a responsible community member.

For further insights into TSE:SEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.