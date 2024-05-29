News & Insights

Seabridge Gold Unveils 2023 Sustainability Milestones

May 29, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold proudly announces its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing their commitment to diversity, with over a third of its Board being women and significant Indigenous inclusion. The report highlights the company’s best-ever safety performance and ongoing efforts to assess climate risks, aiming to become a leading low carbon copper producer. Seabridge Gold continues to build strong partnerships with First Nations and strives for a net zero carbon footprint, reinforcing its dedication to being a responsible community member.

