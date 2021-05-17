Seabridge Gold (SA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (Symbol: SA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.73, changing hands as high as $18.93 per share. Seabridge Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.0804 per share, with $22.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.85.

