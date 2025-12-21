Seabridge Gold (SA) Price Target Increased by 32.14% to 54.98

The average one-year price target for Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) has been revised to $54.98 / share. This is an increase of 32.14% from the prior estimate of $41.61 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.45 to a high of $56.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.89% from the latest reported closing price of $29.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seabridge Gold. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SA is 0.24%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.99% to 51,582K shares. The put/call ratio of SA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 8,179K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing an increase of 67.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SA by 323.66% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 6,947K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,383K shares , representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SA by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 3,072K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares , representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA by 17.20% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,421K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SA by 5.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

