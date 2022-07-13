Seabridge Gold Rally Continues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade continuing a surge since Tuesday. The shares started trending up following reports of its plans to spend $115 million this year on KSM mine in British Columbia, one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper deposits in the world. Today, there have been no other stock-specific news that could drive the stock up.

Currently, shares are at $11.90, up 6.68 percent from the previous close of $11.15 on a volume of 339,870. The shares have traded in a range of $10.94-$22.22 on average volume of 334,843.

