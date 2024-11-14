Seabridge Gold options imply 7.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Seabridge Gold (SA) is 1.3x normal with calls leading puts 7:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.9%, or $1.16, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.1%.
