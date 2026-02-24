Seabridge Gold (MUN:SRM) Price Target Increased by 35.31% to 46.32

The average one-year price target for Seabridge Gold (MUN:SRM) has been revised to 46,32 € / share. This is an increase of 35.31% from the prior estimate of 34,23 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45,87 € to a high of 47,68 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.96% from the latest reported closing price of 29,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seabridge Gold. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 15.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRM is 0.25%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 49,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 7,154K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,179K shares , representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRM by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 6,980K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRM by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,146K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 25.92%.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares , representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRM by 17.20% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 2,183K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRM by 13.27% over the last quarter.

