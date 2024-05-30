Seabridge Gold Launches Major Drilling Campaign

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold has initiated a $12 million drilling program to investigate potential copper-gold porphyry systems at the Iskut Project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The company plans to drill approximately 15,000 meters using helicopter-portable rigs, building on previous discoveries and aiming to confirm the porphyry potential suggested by regional geological trends. Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several high-value gold projects across North America, with Iskut and KSM being their principal assets in British Columbia.

