Seabridge Gold Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SA

In trading on Friday, shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (Symbol: SA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.39, changing hands as high as $12.47 per share. Seabridge Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.0258 per share, with $22.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.