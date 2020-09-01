Seabourn To Cancel Additional Voyages For Three Cruise Ships - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Seabourn announced that it will cancel additional voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet. This applies to Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, and Seabourn Quest. For Seabourn Ovation, operations pause will be effective through January 3, 2021. For Seabourn Encore, operations pause will be effective through January 6, 2021. For Seabourn Quest, operations pause will be effective through May 10, 2021.

Seabourn also announced a revised delivery date for its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which is now scheduled for December 1, 2021.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L). It currently operates a fleet of five modern ships.

