Seabourn, Holland America To Halt Global Cruise Operations For Addl. 30 Days

(RTTNews) - Seabourn said that it will extend the voluntarily pause of global operations for its five cruise ships for an additional 30 days. The decision is a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19. The 30-day extension includes sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.

Seabourn had announced an initial 30-day pause in global operations, which took effect on March 14, 2020.

Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125% future cruise credit, a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Separately, Holland America Line has decided to extend its pause of global cruise operations for an additional 30 days, cancelling sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.

Holland America indicated that guests currently booked on cruises from April 14 through May 14 and their travel advisors will receive notification in the coming days regarding options for selecting either a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of their booking value plus an additional $250 shipboard credit or a full refund.

