Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that SEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4052.99, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEB was $4052.99, representing a -7.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $4,400 and a 41.22% increase over the 52 week low of $2,870.02.

SEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $609.61.

