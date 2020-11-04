Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3520, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEB was $3520, representing a -20.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $4,450 and a 34.66% increase over the 52 week low of $2,614.

SEB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). SEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $165.3.

