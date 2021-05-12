Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3725.08, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEB was $3725.08, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $3,945 and a 41.93% increase over the 52 week low of $2,624.50.

SEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $480.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.