Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SEB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEB was $3172.7, representing a -19.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $3,940 and a 21.37% increase over the 52 week low of $2,614.

SEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). SEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $237.91.

