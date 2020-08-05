Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Dividends
Seaboard Corporation (SEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2713.94, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEB was $2713.94, representing a -39.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $4,450 and a 3.82% increase over the 52 week low of $2,614.

SEB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). SEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $33.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

