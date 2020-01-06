Seaboard Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEB

In trading on Monday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4186.17, changing hands as low as $4163.01 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEB's low point in its 52 week range is $3520.30 per share, with $4743.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4176.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.