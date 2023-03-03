Seaboard Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEB

In trading on Friday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $3859.22, changing hands as low as $3806.80 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEB's low point in its 52 week range is $3295 per share, with $4394.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3829.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.