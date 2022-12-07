Seaboard Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $3900.96, changing hands as low as $3747.95 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEB's low point in its 52 week range is $3295 per share, with $4394.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3752.13.
