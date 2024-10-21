Seabird Exploration Announces Cash Distribution to Shareholders

SeaBird Exploration Plc (DE:E36) has released an update.

Seabird Exploration Plc has announced a cash distribution of NOK 0.25 per share, as a repayment of paid-in capital, with key dates set for late October and early November 2024. This move underscores Seabird’s commitment to delivering shareholder value while continuing its operations in the marine seismic acquisition industry. Interested investors can track the company’s performance as its shares are listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker SBX.

