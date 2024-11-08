News & Insights

Seabird Exploration to Announce Q3 Results and Audiocast

November 08, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

SeaBird Exploration Plc (DE:E36) has released an update.

Seabird Exploration Plc is set to release its third-quarter results on November 13, 2024, along with a live audiocast and Q&A session. This global provider, listed on the Oslo Børs, focuses on delivering high-quality seismic data services to the Oil & Gas industry, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment to maximize shareholder value.

