Sea Unusual Options Activity For March 17

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $392,639, and 6 are calls, amounting to $311,996.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $140.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 367.18 with a total volume of 989.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $24.8 $23.85 $23.85 $140.00 $157.4K 181 66 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.9 $17.45 $17.45 $140.00 $76.7K 81 45 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.65 $17.35 $17.65 $140.00 $60.0K 81 79 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.25 $19.3 $19.3 $135.00 $48.2K 84 0 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $16.15 $15.55 $15.55 $140.00 $48.2K 29 0

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sea, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Sea Trading volume stands at 1,918,160, with SE's price up by 3.25%, positioned at $131.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. What The Experts Say On Sea

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $159.4.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $150. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $157. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $182. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $148. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

