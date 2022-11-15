Sea Spikes 30% After Recording Surge In Q3 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) shares are gaining more than 30 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 17.4 percent increase in third-quarter revenues.

The quarterly revenues were $3.155 billion compared to $2.688 million last year. There was 50.9 percent increase in e-commerce and other services revenue.

Currently, shares are at $59.66, up 30.26 percent from the previous close of $49.43 on a volume of 5,323,638.

