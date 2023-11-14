Sea Slips After Q3 Result Misses Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sea Ltd. (SE) are falling more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter loss that missed estimates.

The company reported loss of $0.26 per share for the quarter, narrower than the prior year, while Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.03 per share.

Currently, shares are at $39.22, down 14.79 percent from the previous close of $46.03 on a volume of 8,584,599 shares.

