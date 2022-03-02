Sea (SE) Incurs Loss in Q4, Gets Top-Line Boost on Free Fire

Sea Limited SE incurred a fourth-quarter 2021 loss of 88 cents per share, wider than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 87 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.38%.



Revenues of $1.57 billion jumped 105.7% on a year-over-year basis but lagged the consensus mark by 6.5%.



The year-over-year upside in revenues can be attributed to growth in its digital entertainment business, especially the self-developed game — Free Fire — and continued monetization efforts in its e-commerce business.



Sea’s shares are down 43.4% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 27.8% and the Computer & Technology sector’s fall of 12.8%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Top-Line Details

Digital entertainment revenues of $1.42 billion surged 104.1% year over year. This was primarily driven by continued quarterly active-user growth and further deepening of paying-user penetration, driven by the consistently strong performance of Free Fire.



Quarterly Active Users (QAUs) reached 654 million, up 7.1% year over year. Quarterly paying users of 77.2 million climbed 5.6% year over year, reflecting 11.8% of QAUs in the fourth quarter.



Average bookings per user for the reported quarter were $1.70 unchanged year over year. Bookings increased 6.8% year over year to $1.1 billion.



E-commerce and other services revenues were $1.48 billion, up 125.8% from the year-ago quarter.



E-commerce revenues included $1.2 billion of marketplace revenues, up 151.4% year over year. Marketplace revenues primarily consist of transaction-based fees as well as advertising income and revenues generated from other value-added services.



Product revenues, which primarily consist of revenues generated from direct sales, surged 48.1% year over year to $0.3 billion.



Gross orders for the quarter under review totaled 2 billion, up 90.1% year over year. Gross merchandise value was $18.2 billion, up 52.7% year over year.



Finally, sales of goods soared 49.8% year over year to $324.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Digital financial services revenues jumped 711.1% year over year to $197.5 million.



SeaMoney products and services QAUs reached 45.8 million, up 89.7% year over year. Mobile wallet total payment volume for the fourth quarter surpassed $5 billion, up 70.1% year over year.

Operating Details

Gross profit surged a whopping 145.6% year over year to $1.31 billion in fourth-quarter 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $492.1 million against EBITDA of $48.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Digital Entertainment’s adjusted EBITDA was $602.6 million compared with $663.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA represented 55.7% of bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 65.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020.



E-commerce adjusted EBITDA loss was $877.7 million compared with a loss of $427.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Shopee’s adjusted EBITDA loss per order was 45 cents compared with 41 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Sea had cash and cash equivalents of $10.80 billion compared with $11.12 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

For 2022, e-commerce revenues are expected between $8.9 billion and $9.1 billion, suggesting 75.7% growth from 2021 at the midpoint of the guidance.



Bookings for digital entertainment are expected between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion.



Sea expects digital financial services between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, calling for 155.4% growth over 2021 at the midpoint of the guidance.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings Releases to Watch

Sea currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Investors interested in the Computer & Technology sector are eagerly awaiting earnings releases from players like Asana ASAN, Broadcom AVGO and CrowdStrike CRWD. All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Asana is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 9.



Broadcom is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Mar 3.



CrowdStrike is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 9.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.