Sea (SE) Incurs Loss in Q3, Gets Top-Line Boost on Free Fire

Sea Limited SE incurred third-quarter 2021 loss of 84 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 69 cents.



However, revenues of $2.7 billion jumped 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and loss was pegged at $2.81 billion and 67 cents per share, respectively.



The year-over-year upside in revenues can be attributed to growth in the company’s digital entertainment business, especially the self-developed game — Free Fire — and continued monetization efforts in its e-commerce business.



Sea shares have returned 65.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 6.5% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.6%.

Top-Line Details

Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce plus digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively.



Digital entertainment (Garena) revenues of $1.1 billion surged 93.2% year over year. This was primarily driven by continued quarterly active-user growth and further deepening of paying-user penetration, driven by the consistent strong performance of Free Fire.



Notably, quarterly active users (QAUs) reached 729 million, up 27.4% year over year. Quarterly paying users of 93.2 million soared 42.7% year over year, reflecting 12.8% of QAUs in the third quarter.



Average bookings per user for the reported quarter were $1.70, unchanged year over year. Bookings surged 29.2% year over year to $1.2 billion.



E-commerce (Shopee) and other services revenues were $1.3 billion, up 167.6% from the year-ago quarter.



E-commerce revenues included $1.2 billion of marketplace revenues, up 151.4% year over year. Marketplace revenues primarily consist of transaction-based fees, as well as advertising income and revenues generated from other value-added services.



Product revenues, which primarily consist of revenues generated from direct sales, surged 82.2% year over year to $0.3 billion.



Gross orders for the quarter under review totaled 1.7 billion, up 123.2% year over year. Gross merchandise value was $16.8 billion, up 80.6% year over year.



Finally, sales of goods soared 81.9% year over year to $279.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.



Regarding the digital financial services segment, mobile wallet total payment volume for the third quarter surpassed $4.6 billion. Further, quarterly paying users for mobile wallet services surpassed 39.3 million in the third quarter.

Operating Details

Gross profit surged a whopping 147.5% year over year to $1 billion in third-quarter 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $165.5 million against EBITDA of $120.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Digital Entertainment adjusted EBITDA was $715.1 million, up 22.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA represented 58.6% of bookings for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 61.9% for the third quarter of 2020.



E-commerce adjusted EBITDA loss was $683.8 million compared with loss of $301.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA loss per order was $0.41, unchanged year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2021, Sea had cash and cash equivalents of $11.12 billion.

Guidance

For 2021, e-commerce revenues are expected between $5 billion and $5.2 billion, representing 135.3% growth from 2020 at the midpoint of the guidance.

Sea currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



